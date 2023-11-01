US Nuclear’s Partner Develops Revolutionary Technology for Total Cleaning of Radioactive Wastewater

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear’s (OTC-QB: UCLE) partner, Arbok-Nuclear, has developed revolutionary new water purification technology that fully purifies radioactive contamination in water, including even the most difficult to remove tritium. Arbok-Nuclear is the only company in the world able to remove 100% of radioactive contamination from water. Other purification technologies can’t filter out radioactive tritium, as evidenced by the Fukushima incident which has forced Japan against their desires, to store over 880 tons of tritium contaminated water in huge seaside tanks. All due to the inability and failure of all other methods to completely clean the Fukushima water. Arbok’s technology can be used by all nuclear power plants, national labs, and wastewater treatment facilities to completely purify radioactive water so that it can be sustainably reused as cooling water, for agriculture, or even as safe drinking water. Furthermore, Arbok’s technology is able to produce deuterium on an industrial scale from just seawater- all at a mere fraction of the price of the competition. Arbok is set to redefine the way the world approaches the critical issue of cleaning massive amounts of radioactive and other contaminated water.

In response to the escalating concerns surrounding nuclear waste and its impact on our environment, Arbok has developed a state-of-the-art system designed specifically for the efficient and environmentally responsible treatment of radioactive water. This groundbreaking technology not only addresses the immediate need for effective decontamination but also sets a new standard for sustainability and long-term, high quality, environmental stewardship.



Arbok’s proprietary purification technology has many benefits:

Energy efficient, costing 30% less than traditional technologies, with a small carbon footprint

Environmentally safe and truly green

Simple Operation, Scalable, and Adaptable

On a related topic, concerning fuel for fusion power: deuterium is in high demand- it has traditionally been used as a moderator in conventional nuclear reactors but recently it has gained greater prominence as the fuel used in fusion power generation. To produce deuterium, Arbok simply cycles a volume of seawater through their plant 1,000 times. Since the cost for this depends on the price of electricity, and the cost of electricity at a nuclear power plant is only 0.04 cents/kWh (Kilo-Watt Hour), the net cost for Arbok to produce deuterium is nearly zero, compared to the high prices charged by the competition.

Arbok’s groundbreaking technology has already been tested and validated at several nuclear power plants and marks a significant step forward in the quest for cleaner and safer water resources.



