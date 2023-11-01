IO Biotech Presents Three Posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, today announced three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Annual Meeting (SITC) being held in San Diego, California from November 1-5, 2023.



“The data presented provide clear evidence that our immune modulating vaccines, developed based on our T-win technology platform, impact several immune escape mechanisms as elegantly exemplified in abstract #1468,” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of IO Biotech. “The data in this poster demonstrate enhanced in vivo anti-tumor effect when IDO and PD-L1 vaccines are co-administered in these models, further supporting the clinical observations regarding our lead investigational therapeutic vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, which targets IDO and PD-L1. Data from clinical trials of IO102-IO103 administered with a PD-1 inhibitor demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor activity in multiple tumor types, including metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.”

Dr. Zocca continued, “Additionally, the arginase-1 data presented in abstract #1335 further demonstrate the potential of our T-Win® technology platform to generate additional vaccine candidates. Our T-Win technology vaccine candidates are designed to kill both tumor cells and immune suppressive cells in the TME, by stimulating activation of T cells against a particular target, such as arginase-1. Arginase-1 is expressed by multiple difficult-to-treat tumor types including colorectal and ovarian cancers.”

Abstract Number 1468: Peptide vaccination against PD-L1 reduces tumor growth in preclinical models through stimulation of PD-L1-targeting T cells in the tumor microenvironment

Presenter: Marion Chapellier, PhD, Senior Scientist, IO Biotech

Date and time: Saturday, November 4, 2023; poster session 11:55 am – 1:25 pm and poster reception 7:00 – 8.30 pm PDT

Abstract Number 1335: Arginase-1 vaccine promotes T cell immunity against arginase 1+ cells, controls tumor growth via immune modulation of tumor microenvironment

Presenter: Marco Carretta, PhD, Senior Scientist, IO Biotech

Date and time: Friday, November 3, 2023; poster session lunch 12:00 – 1.30 pm and poster reception 5:10 – 6:40 pm PDT

Abstract Number 1029: T Cell Receptor Diversity Analysis of in vitro-Expanded T cells Against IDO1 and PD-L1-Derived Peptides

Presenter: Preeyam Patel, PhD, Senior Scientist, IO Biotech

Date and time: Friday, November 3, 2023; poster session lunch 12:00 – 1.30 pm and poster reception 5:10 – 6:40 pm PDT

The posters will be available on the “Posters & Publications” page of the IO Biotech website as of Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 am PDT.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune modulating therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced melanoma patients, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer (SCCHN), and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) evaluating IO102-IO103 plus pembrolizumab as a perioperative treatment in solid tumors including melanoma and SCCHN.

The clinical trials are sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck and Merck is supplying pembrolizumab. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line advanced melanoma data, IO102-IO103 has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of unresectable / metastatic melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

