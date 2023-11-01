Global Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Forecast to 2027: Projections for RBC (Red Blood Cells) Transfusion, Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESAs), and Iron Supplementation Treatments

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemotherapy-induced anemia market is poised for growth, with expectations to increase from $2.21 billion in 2022 to $2.40 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The market is projected to reach $3.2 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.6%.

In 2023, according to Cancer Research UK, the incidence of head and neck cancer in the UK is projected to increase by 3% between 2023 and 2025, with a 12% expected rise in deaths due to head and neck cancers during the same period. This underscores the importance of addressing chemotherapy-induced anemia as part of cancer treatment.

Innovation Takes Center Stage in the Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market

Product innovation is a notable trend in the chemotherapy-induced anemia market, with major companies striving to develop innovative products to bolster their market position. For instance, Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, and FibroGen, a US-based biotechnology company, received approval for EVRENZO (Roxadustat) in Japan to treat anemia of chronic kidney disease in adult patients not on dialysis. Furthermore, in May 2023, Roxadustat demonstrated promising topline results in a Phase III clinical trial in China for treating anemia in patients undergoing chemotherapy for non-myeloid cancers.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fast

North America held the top position in the chemotherapy-induced anemia market in 2022. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

Rising R&D Expenditure Boosts the Market

Increasing research and development expenditure is expected to bolster the chemotherapy-induced anemia market. Such investments are essential for developing, designing, and enhancing treatments. In 2021, European health industries invested approximately 41.5 billion euros ($44.47 billion) in research and development, an increase from 2020. This investment drives innovation and the development of advanced drugs to address chemotherapy-induced anemia, supporting the market's growth.

