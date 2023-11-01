Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Size to Reach USD 18.26 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 18.26 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to international agreements regarding carbon emission, which focus on lowering carbon emissions. For instance, the Paris Agreement is considered among the most important agreements regarding climate change till date, and requires all countries to pledge to reduce emissions. EU Emission Trading Scheme is another initiative in which emission allowances, within a certain cap, are purchased by organizations. These allowances can be traded between organizations depending upon demand. Rapid industrialization coupled with stringent government regulations is driving demand for carbon footprint management software. Focus of automobile companies to achieve lower carbon emission transportation solutions is also encouraginng adoption of carbon footprint management software solutions among these companies.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2020 USD 9.53 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 18.26 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in 5.5% from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, deployment ,application and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, ENGIE Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global carbon footprint management market is fairly fragmented. Some prominent players operating in the carbon footprint management market are:

Strategic Development

In March 2021, Enablon technology and EY announced launch of ESG solution that offers a centralized database for tracking organization’s ESG data and strategies

In January 2020, Laragon and IsoMetrix entered into a partnership with an aim to expand the Latin America market growth and to develop the European market growth.

In November 2019, ENGIE entered into a partnership with Accenture, Velocity, and Salesforce to avail their services for providing low carbon emission solutions to its customers.

In September 2019, Sustainability Cloud, which is a commercial carbon accounting product, was launched by Salesforce to help businesses in driving climate action with an aim to achieve carbon neutrality.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest revenue CAGR owing to rapid industrialization, government subsidies for carbon footprint management programs, and increased foreign investment.

The cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the carbon footprint management market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising adoption of cloud-based solutions by various organizations owing to associated benefits such as reduced risk of data breach, better control of data, enhanced IT security, assurance of proper regulatory compliance, increased scalability, and 24/7 service and high speed.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon footprint management market based on component, size, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Solution Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cloud On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Residential and Commercial Buildings Transportation and Logistics IT and Telecom

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



