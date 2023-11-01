Global Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market Size to Reach USD 9,144.20 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market size reached USD 1,178.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as favorable government policies towards adoption of more environment-friendly and renewable energy resources and vehicles and increasing competition in the electric vehicle market to leverage opportunities emerging as a result of the steady shift towards EVs are some key factors driving market growth. In addition, rising focus on developing, manufacturing, and introducing more efficient and affordable EVs in the global market are other key factors expected to drive market growth going ahead. Battery systems and e-motors used in electric vehicle generate heat while the vehicle is being used, and development of more efficient thermal cooling systems is expected to support market growth going ahead. Furthermore, increasing focus on manufacture of electric vehicles by automakers in developing countries is expected to further augment market growth in the near future. For instance, Volkswagen Group declared its plan in 2018 to manufacture 22 million Electric vehicles by 2026, half of which will be manufactured in China.

However, challenges regarding feasibility of developing immersion cooling batteries during thermal management is expected to hamper growth of the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/557

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 1,178.8 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 18.7% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9,144.20 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Propulsion Type, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled 3M, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Valvoline Inc., Motul, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Engineered Fluids Inc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/557

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market are fairly fragmented, with a large number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Some prominent players operating in the electric vehicles fluids and lubricants market are:

3M

Castrol

Royal Dutch Shell

Total Lubricants

Valvoline Inc.

Motul

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Engineered Fluids Inc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Strategic Development

In May 2019, Royal Dutch Shell introduced a range of fluids designed specifically use in electric vehicles (EVs) such as E-thermal fluids, E-transmission fluids, and E-greases make battery electric vehicles more effective and reliable.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/557

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Rising use of coolant fluid for thermal management systems in electric vehicles is driving growth of the heat transfer fluids segment, which is expected to register significant CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the OEMs segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing collaborations between automotive OEMs and major fluid suppliers to supply fluids for their electric vehicles to improve driving experience.

In terms of market share, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)/plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of HEVs in developed and developing countries to reduce carbon emissions.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for electric vehicles in countries in the region.

In September 2019, Exxon Mobil Corporation launched Mobil EV offering, which includes fluids and greases developed to address evolving needs in battery electric vehicles.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-fluids-and-lubricants-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle fluids and lubricants market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, propulsion type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Grease Brake Fluid Heat Transfer Fluid Drive System Fluid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) OEMs Aftermarket

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

E-Mobility Market , By Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Others], By Charging Infrastructure (Solution Provider and Charging Operator), By End-use, By Battery, By Component, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Airbag Market By Type (One-Piece-Woven, Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed), By Material Type, By Airbag Position, By Vehicle Type, By Coating, By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Car Clear Coat Market , By Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based), By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Urethane), By Substrate (Metal, Plastic, Composite), By Region Forecast to 2032

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market By Type, By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Application (Powertrain, Telematics, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Smart Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Heavy Duty Truck, Passengers Vehicle, and Others), By Features (Connected Tire, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Others), By Technology (Non-pneumatic and Pneumatic), By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market By Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Electric Bikes), By Charger Type (CCS, CHADEMO, Tesla Supercharger), By Installation Type (Portable, Fixed), By Application, By Battery Type, and By Vehicle Technology, Forecasts to 2027

Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market , By Material Type (Metals and alloys, Plastics, and Others), By Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type, By Vehicle Type, By Components, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Electric Vehicle Fluids and Lubricants Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights