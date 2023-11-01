Latest Update: Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size & Share [2023-2030]

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemodialysis equipment market size was USD 13.91 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to expand from USD 14.12 billion in 2023 to USD 22.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure used to filter the blood in patients suffering from kidney failure. The market is expected to gain grip due to the rising frequency of hemodialysis treatments and the introduction of innovative consumable products by market participants.

Key Industry Development:

February 2022 – NephroPlus introduced two new applications aimed at enhancing the quality of care for hemodialysis patients.





Key Takeaways:

In developed nations, diabetes is the main cause of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020.

To treat acute kidney injury, Medtronic plc announced the commercial launch of the Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine in the United States.

FX CorAL, a novel hemodialysis dialyzer from Fresenius Medical Care, combines better hemocompatibility with clinical performance.

To provide patients with the best possible dialysis care at home, Apollo Dialysis Clinics, an Indian dialysis service provider, has opened new locations in Bangalore and Chennai.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter (U.S.), B. Braun SE (Germany), NIPRO (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Asahi Kasei Corporation) (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Kimal (U.K.)





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 22.34 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 14.12 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 159





Drivers and Restraints:

Introduction of Cutting-Edge Technological Products to Propel Market Development

The ongoing research and development efforts, coupled with technological advancements, are leading to the introduction of more advanced and safer equipment. These innovations are encouraging the adoption of hemodialysis equipment and improving patient care, which contributes to market expansion. Moreover, the rising occurrence of kidney-related disorders, including chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal diseases, is another significant factor driving market growth.

However, the risk of infections linked to this equipment could hinder industry expansion to some extent.

Segmentation:

Hemodialysis Consumables Segment to Lead Driven by Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disorders

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis consumables. The hemodialysis consumables segment is expected to lead the market. The growing incidence of kidney disorders is a key driver for the hemodialysis consumables segment. As the number of patients requiring hemodialysis treatment rises, the demand for consumables such as dialyzers and dialysate also increases, contributing to the segment’s growth.

Dialysis Center & Hospital Segment Dominated the Market Due to Growing Adoption of Consumables

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into dialysis center & hospital and home healthcare. The dialysis centre & hospital segment held a significant market share in 2022 owing to the increasing adoption of consumables such as dialysate, dialyzers, and access products for continuous treatment in these settings.

Based on geography, the market has been studied across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.





By Product



Hemodialysis Machines

Hemodialysis Consumables

By End-user

Dialysis Center & Hospital

Home Healthcare

By Region

North America (By Product, End-user, and Country)

Europe (By Product, End-user, and Country/Sub-Region)

Asia-Pacific (By Product, End-user, and Country/Sub-Region)

Latin America (By Product, End-user, and Country/Sub-Region)

Middle East & Africa (By Product, End-user, and Country/Sub-Region)

Report Coverage:

The hemodialysis equipment market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers poised to propel industry growth in the forthcoming years. It provides valuable insights into the latest market trends and underscores significant industry developments. Furthermore, the report assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth.





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Key Region Owing to the Increasing Incidence of Kidney Diseases

North America hemodialysis equipment market share is likely to hold a prominent position in the market. The region's growth is supported by a rising number of patients suffering from kidney diseases. This growing patient population fuels the demand for hemodialysis equipment and services.

Asia Pacific is expected to depict the highest CAGR over the analysis period. The region's robust growth is fueled by an increasing awareness of kidney disorder treatments among the population.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Industry Players Employ Strategic Measures to Elevate their Market Presence

Key industry players are placing a strong emphasis on implementing strategic initiatives to bolster their positions in the market. These initiatives encompass the introduction of new products, entering merger agreements, establishing partnerships, and executing acquisitions.





FAQ’s

How big is the Hemodialysis Equipment Market?

The Hemodialysis Equipment Market size was USD 14.12 Billion in 2023.

How fast is the Hemodialysis Equipment Market growing?

The Hemodialysis Equipment Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





