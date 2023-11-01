Latest Update: Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Size & Share Report, 2023-2030

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud workload protection platform market size was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2030.
Key Industry Development:
- Trend Micro Incorporated launched its next-generation cybersecurity platform Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security, which combines detection, prevention, and response for user servers, cloud workloads, endpoints, and data centers. This solution aims to assist customers through their IT transformation.
Key Takeaways
- Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Cloud Workload Protection Propels Market Development
- Increasing Requirement of Cloud Compliance across Organizations Drives Market Growth
- Inadequate Integration and Complexity in Deploying the Solutions Restrains Market Growth
- Vulnerability Assessment Segment Takes Center Stage as Rising Cloud Adoption Drives Demand for Vulnerability Assessment
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:
“Companies leading the Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market are Trend Micro Incorporated. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), SentinelOne (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Musarubra US LLC (Trellix) (U.S.), Lacework (U.S.), Orca Security (U.S.), Sysdig (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)”
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|20.5%
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 12.10 billion
|Base Year
|2022
|Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Size in 2022
|USD 2.77 billion
|Historical Data for
|2019 to 2021
|No. of Pages
|150
|Segments covered
|Component, Deployment, Enterprise, Type, End-user and Geography
Drivers and Restraints
Integration and Need for Cloud Compliance to Drive Market Trajectory
Integration and the need for cloud compliance are anticipated to drive the global cloud workload protection platform market growth. Cloud storage offers various benefits such as agility, speed, and flexibility and provides security measures to protect data. Key market players have been integrating these solutions to develop strong cloud security compliance solutions.
However, the integration of CWPP faces challenges due to an increased number of misconfigurations resulting from user errors, which is expected to hinder market development in cloud workload protection platforms.
SEGMENTATION
By Component
- Compliance Management
- Vulnerability Assessment
- Runtime security
- Threat Detection and Response
- Monitoring
By Deployment
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
By Enterprise Type
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
By End-User
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utilities
By Region
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
Regional Insights
With the Presence of Various Cloud Service Providers, North America is Expected to Lead the Market Share
North America is projected to lead the cloud workload protection platform market share, with the market valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2022. The U.S. is one of the prominent countries in the region due to the presence of various cloud service providers. Canada is also expected to show appreciable growth due to the adoption of the cloud in workloads and business models.
Europe is expected to hold a prominent market share in the cloud workload protection platform industry during the study period due to the adoption of the cloud and the integration of cloud security practices for complex cloud environments.
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Market Expanding Offerings to Attract Diverse Customer Base
The global cloud workload protection platform market includes key players such as Trend Micro Incorporated, Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Inc., Microsoft, Musarubra US LLC, Lacework, Orca Security, and others. The key players are focused on expanding their presence by launching specific solutions and new products to attract a vast customer base.
FAQ’s
Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market?
Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market size was USD 2.77 billion in 2022.
How fast is the Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market growing?
The Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.
