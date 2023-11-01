Latest Update: Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Size & Share Report, 2023-2030

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud workload protection platform market size was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development:

Trend Micro Incorporated launched its next-generation cybersecurity platform Trend Vision One – Endpoint Security, which combines detection, prevention, and response for user servers, cloud workloads, endpoints, and data centers. This solution aims to assist customers through their IT transformation.





Key Takeaways

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Cloud Workload Protection Propels Market Development

Increasing Requirement of Cloud Compliance across Organizations Drives Market Growth

Inadequate Integration and Complexity in Deploying the Solutions Restrains Market Growth

Vulnerability Assessment Segment Takes Center Stage as Rising Cloud Adoption Drives Demand for Vulnerability Assessment





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market are Trend Micro Incorporated. (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), SentinelOne (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Musarubra US LLC (Trellix) (U.S.), Lacework (U.S.), Orca Security (U.S.), Sysdig (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 12.10 billion Base Year 2022 Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Size in 2022 USD 2.77 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise, Type, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Integration and Need for Cloud Compliance to Drive Market Trajectory

Integration and the need for cloud compliance are anticipated to drive the global cloud workload protection platform market growth. Cloud storage offers various benefits such as agility, speed, and flexibility and provides security measures to protect data. Key market players have been integrating these solutions to develop strong cloud security compliance solutions.

However, the integration of CWPP faces challenges due to an increased number of misconfigurations resulting from user errors, which is expected to hinder market development in cloud workload protection platforms.





SEGMENTATION

By Component

Compliance Management

Vulnerability Assessment

Runtime security

Threat Detection and Response

Monitoring

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

With the Presence of Various Cloud Service Providers, North America is Expected to Lead the Market Share

North America is projected to lead the cloud workload protection platform market share, with the market valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2022. The U.S. is one of the prominent countries in the region due to the presence of various cloud service providers. Canada is also expected to show appreciable growth due to the adoption of the cloud in workloads and business models.

Europe is expected to hold a prominent market share in the cloud workload protection platform industry during the study period due to the adoption of the cloud and the integration of cloud security practices for complex cloud environments.





Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Market Expanding Offerings to Attract Diverse Customer Base

The global cloud workload protection platform market includes key players such as Trend Micro Incorporated, Palo Alto Networks, VMware, Inc., Microsoft, Musarubra US LLC, Lacework, Orca Security, and others. The key players are focused on expanding their presence by launching specific solutions and new products to attract a vast customer base.





