QD OLED Market To Reach USD 9.1 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the QD OLED Market size was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.3%.

The quantum dot displays (QD) have a rich color resolution, a more immersive high dynamic range (HDR) experience, and are highly energy efficient than the traditional displays. These applications have been widely employed in display systems, televisions, and computer monitors. Therefore, the popularity of QD technology drives the QD OLED market growth.

As quantum dots are energy efficient, the brightness remains intact in the color transformations. Also, it does not require a white sub-pixel to reach its maximum luminance, thus helping the market to grow. Also, the precision of quantum dots gives more saturated colors than color filters, leading to higher coverage of the Rec.2020 color gamut. Additionally, the QD OLED panels are long-lasting compared to normal OLED panels, which age faster.

The advanced second-generation QD-OLED panels are developed with a new OLED “Hyper Efficient Electroluminescence Material," making blue emitting more efficient and clearer. It has also helped in increasing the brightness by 30%. It has been speculated that these panels can achieve a brightness of 2000+ nits. The integration of the most advanced AI, IntelliSense AI (v2.0) offers real-time monitoring and predicts abnormal behavior in the pixels.

Segmentation Overview:

The global QD OLED market has been segmented into application and region. The television segment dominates the market. Its usage has been most common in television sets for providing the audience with a better viewing experience. The monitors are the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. With the introduction of Esports, online gaming, and its growing popularity, gaming monitor sales have increased significantly. Asia Pacific dominates the market for QD OLED market. The region's dominance is because of major market players and the larger population base.

QD OLED Market Report Highlights:

The global QD OLED market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2032

Technological advancements and the increase in demand for SMART televisions is expected to propel market growth in the forthcoming years.

Based on application, the market for QD OLED can be segmented into TVs, monitors, and displays.

Some prominent players in the QD OLED market report include Samsung, LG, and Sony.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, MSI announced the launch of its six QD OLED products and models to be unveiled in 2024. Also, the company plans to launch a QD OLED monitor for gaming applications available in curved and flat panels.

In 2023, Canon unveiled new QD-OLED panels to compete with Samsung.

QD OLED Market Segmentation:

By Application: TVs, monitors, and displays.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

