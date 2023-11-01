Global Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market Size To Worth USD 1.51 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.8%

New York, United States , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market size is to grow from USD 0.54 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.51 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. Global Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market

Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHPs) are efficient heating and cooling systems designed to function effectively in cold weather. Unlike traditional heat pumps, cold climate ASHPs are engineered to extract heat from the outdoor air, even in freezing temperatures. They use advanced technology and a refrigerant cycle to absorb heat and transfer it into a building for space heating. These systems offer benefits such as reduced energy consumption, lower operating costs, and environmental sustainability. Cold climate ASHPs can be integrated with existing heating systems and are suitable for residential and commercial applications in regions with harsh winter conditions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Split Systems and Single Package Equipment), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Operation Type (Electric and Hybrid), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.”

The commercial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.4% during the forecast period

Based on the application, the global cold climate air source heat pump market is segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth in the cold climate air source heat pump market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors, the businesses and organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of energy efficiency and sustainability in their operations, driving the demand for efficient heating and cooling solutions like cold climate ASHPs. Rising energy costs and the need for cost-effective heating options in commercial buildings are fueling the adoption of these systems. Additionally, government regulations and incentives promoting energy conservation and environmental sustainability in commercial spaces are further driving the market growth. The versatility, scalability, and potential cost savings offered by cold climate ASHPs make them an attractive choice for the commercial sector.

The electric segment held the largest market share with more than 85.6% in 2022.

Based on the operation type, the global cold climate air source heat pump market is segmented into electric and hybrid. The electric segment has secured the largest market share in the cold climate air source heat pump market. This can be attributed to many reasons, such as electric heat pumps offer high efficiency and performance, making them a preferred choice for consumers seeking energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions. The availability of electrical infrastructure in residential and commercial buildings makes electric heat pumps easily accessible for installation. Additionally, advancements in electric heat pump technology, such as variable-speed compressors and smart control systems, have further enhanced their efficiency and functionality. The growing focus on clean energy and reducing carbon emissions has also contributed to the dominance of the electric segment, as electric heat pumps align with sustainable and environmentally friendly goals.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 11.2% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience significant growth in the cold climate air source heat pump (ASHP) market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this expected growth such as rapid urbanization, population growth, and rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India are driving the demand for efficient heating and cooling solutions. Additionally, the increasing focus on energy conservation and government initiatives promoting renewable energy adoption are propelling the market's expansion. The region's extreme climates, including both hot and cold regions, create a favorable market for ASHPs. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the expanding construction sector in Asia-Pacific further support the anticipated growth of the cold climate ASHP market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global cold climate air source heat pump market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Some of the major players in the global cold climate air source heat pump market include Carrier, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Lennox International, Johnson Controls, Inc., Midea Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Ingersoll Rand PLC., Rheem Manufacturing Company, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Fujitsu, LG Electronics, Inc., and Mitsubishi.

Recent Development

In February 2023, LG has recently introduced a new air source heat pump designed to heat up to 270 liters of household water. This pump utilizes R134a as its refrigerant and boasts an impressive coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 3.85. This means that for every unit of energy consumed, the pump can produce up to 3.85 units of heat energy, making it highly efficient and cost-effective for water heating applications in residential settings.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Product

Split Systems

Single Package Equipment

Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market, By Operation Type

Electric

Hybrid

Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



