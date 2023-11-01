5G Chipset Market to Generate $92.05 Bn, Globally, at 21.8% CAGR by 2030: Says Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "5G Chipset Market by IC Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mmWave IC), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz, Between 26 & 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment), and Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global 5G Chipset industry garnered $13.26 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $92.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global 5G chipset market is driven by increase in adoption of image cameras for automotive industry verticals, surge in use of image sensors in improved healthcare imaging solutions, and a rise in demand for image sensor solution for security & surveillance. However, decline in adoption of CCD image sensors hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of image sensor cameras in autonomous vehicles presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $13.26 Billion Market Size in 2030 $92.05 Billion CAGR 21.8% No. of Pages in Report 301 Segments covered IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Surge in adoption of image cameras for automotive industry verticals. Rise in use of image sensors in improved Healthcare imaging solutions. Opportunities Increased adoption of image sensor cameras in autonomous vehicles. Restraints Decline in adoption of CCD image sensors

The Consumer Electronics Segment to Maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period

Based on industry vertical, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to garner the largest CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the introduction of 5G chipset in the automotive & transportation sector. However, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global 5G chipset industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in demand for consumer electronics such as smart televisions, smartphones, and other electronics.

The Devices Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status throughout the Forecast Period

Based on product, the network infrastructure equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030. Network infrastructure equipment is usually a part of the IT infrastructure found in most of the IT sectors, which is boosting the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the devices segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global 5G chipset market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The consumer devices segment includes consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and others, which are increasingly used in the current scenario globally, hence anticipated to make it the largest segment of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Hold the Highest Market Share by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global 5G chipset market, attributed to surge in investment by key market players. Moreover, the LAMEA region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to rising awareness about artificial intelligence and IoT technology.

Leading Market Players

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom



Intel Corporation

Mediatek Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qorvo



Infineon Technologies AG

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the leading players in the global 5G chipset industry. They have employed a variety of tactics, including product development and product launch, to expand their market revenue and remain dominant in various geographic areas. The report serves to illustrate the competitive landscape by analyzing business performance, top segments, product portfolios, and the strategic actions of market participants.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the 5G chipset market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall 5G chipset market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The 5G chipset market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

The report includes the share of key vendors and 5G chipset market trends.



5G Chipset Market Key Segments:

By IC Type

ASIC

RFIC

Cellular IC



mmWave IC

By Operational Frequency

Sub 6GHz

Between 26 & 39 Ghz

Above 39 Ghz



By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

By Industry Vertical



Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Electronics



Industrial Automation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)



(UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Procure Complete Report (301 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/49ktKPS

