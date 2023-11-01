Global Battery Packaging Market Competitive Landscape: A Look at Key Players Shaping the Industry

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery packaging market is on the cusp of remarkable growth, with projections soaring from an estimated $35 billion in 2022 to an impressive $91.6 billion by 2030. This remarkable surge represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Li-Ion Dominates the Market with a Projected $63.2 Billion Value by 2030

Within this dynamic landscape, the lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery segment is anticipated to take the lead, recording a staggering 13.6% CAGR and reaching a projected value of $63.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. This surge can be attributed to the ever-growing demand for Li-Ion batteries in various applications, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage.

China Emerges as a Key Growth Driver with a 17.7% CAGR

While the United States boasts a substantial market estimated at $9.5 billion in 2022, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised to take center stage with a projected market size of $21.7 billion by 2030, backed by a robust CAGR of 17.7%. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with each expected to grow at rates of 8% and 10.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a commendable 9.4% CAGR.

Key Competitors in the Market

The global battery packaging market is highly competitive, featuring a myriad of players striving for market dominance. Some of the key competitors profiled in the report include:

ALLCell Technologies

Amara Raja Batteries Limited

DHL

DS Smith

FedEx

Heitkamp & Thumann Group

Johnson Controls

Manika Moulds

Nefab

Rogers Corporation

These companies, among others, play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's landscape and driving innovation in battery packaging solutions.

The market research report provides a valuable perspective on the battery packaging industry, offering a comprehensive analysis of past, current, and future trends. It covers key battery types (Li-Ion, Lead Acid) and packaging levels (Cell & Pack Packaging, Transportation Packaging) across various geographic regions (USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The inclusion of historical data (2014-2021) and future projections (2022-2030) with CAGR percentages allows businesses to make informed decisions and gain insights into market dynamics, facilitating strategic planning and growth opportunities in the battery packaging market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

