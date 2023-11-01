Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market Size to Surpass USD 305.0 Million by 2030 | [Latest Report]

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bowie-dick test pack market size was USD 191.4 million in 2022 market is projected to grow from USD 305.0 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Bowie-dick test packs are used to evaluate the performance of air removal systems, such as autoclaves.

There are two types of bowie-dick test packs, including single-use test packs and reusable test packs, which are designed to assess the air removal system’s overall performance. The rising focus on sterilization in healthcare is estimated to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market, 2023-2030.”





Request a Sample PDF : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/bowie-dick-test-pack-market-105168





Key Industry Development-

October 2022 – STEMart launched Biological Indicator Sterility Testing services for the medical devices industry. The testing of these services is performed after completion of the sterilization load and present results, which can appropriately indicate organisms’ growth.





Key Takeaways :

Increased Demand for Sterilization and Disinfectant Products During Pandemic Aided Market Growth

Integration of the Technological Advancements in Sterilization Monitoring Products to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Surgical Procedure Boosts the Demand for Equipment Sterilization Products

Stringent Government Regulations to Prevent Contamination Support the Market Growth

Noncompliance to Sterilization Standards and Low Adoption Due to Lack of Awareness May Restrain the Market Growth

Optimization of the Product Offerings by the Key Market Players to Drive Market Development





List of Key Players Present in the Report:

3M (U.S.)

STERIS (U.S.)

Medline Industries, LP. (U.S.)

Crosstex International, Inc. (U.S.)

EDM3 Solutions (U.S.)

Getinge (Sweden)





COVID-19 Impact-

Increased Need for Sterilization Monitoring in Healthcare Facilities During Pandemic Boosted Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the bowie-dick test pack market. There was an increased need for sterilization monitoring in healthcare facilities, including dental clinics, hospitals, and others, before using medical instruments for the surgical process. This also led to the increased demand for products used for sterilization of surgical consumables, which positively impacted the key players’ revenue in the market.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bowie-dick-test-pack-market-105168





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 305.0 Million Base Year 2022 Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market Size in 2022 USD 191.4 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 90 Segments covered By Application, By Region





Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Boost Market Growth

The rising number of invasive surgical procedures to treat various health conditions is expected to drive the bowie-dick test pack market growth during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of surgical-site infections (SSIs) and hospital-acquired infections boosted the demand for these products to standardize the medical devices used to process surgeries. The increasing prevalence of orthodontic procedures, cardiac diseases, and several other surgical procedures is estimated to boost market growth during the projected period.

However, lack of awareness regarding the standardization by the healthcare facilities to hamper the market growth.





Segments-

Increasing Number of Hospitals Globally Led to Healthcare Facilities Segment Growth

By application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & medical device companies, healthcare facilities, and others. The healthcare facilities segment dominated the bowie-dick test pack market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising number of hospitals globally, further enhancing the product demand.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Quick Buy - Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105168





Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.





Regional Insights-

Growing Prevalence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs) to Aid Market Growth in North America

North America is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) in the region. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated HAIs infect 1.7 million patients, and 99,000 patients die per year in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing presence of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing plants in the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Rising Key Players Focus on Enhancing Product Offering to Drive Market Growth

The bowie-dick test pack market consists of key players, including 3M, STERIS, Medline Industries, Inc., Getinge AB, and Crosstex AirView. The growing focus of these companies is on enhancing their product offering to strengthen their market position during their forecast period. The increasing adoption of partnership strategies by key players to drive market growth during the project period.





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/bowie-dick-test-pack-market-105168





Table of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Sales Channels Analysis Key Industry Development, By Key Players Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies Healthcare Facilities Others



Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies Healthcare Facilities Others



Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



U.S. Canada



Europe Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies Healthcare Facilities Others



Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region



Germany U.K. Italy France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies Healthcare Facilities Others



Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (1,000 Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region



Japan China India South Korea Australia Indonesia Thailand Taiwan Malaysia Rest of APAC



Toc Continue…





FAQs :

How big is the Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market?

The global bowie-dick test pack market size was USD 191.4 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 203.0 million in 2023 to USD 305.0 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the Bowie-Dick Test Pack Market?

The key factors driving the market are the number of healthcare facilities globally, rising hospital-acquired infections, and the launch of innovative sterilization monitoring products.





Related Reports:

Dentures Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Europe Diet Pills Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast

Telehealth Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Ultrasound Equipment Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment