Ziply Fiber unveils America’s Fastest Internet with the first symmetrical 50 Gig fiber service to the home available today across entire Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana fiber footprint

Kirkland, Washington, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply® Fiber, today announced the launch of America’s Fastest Internet – a 50 Gig symmetrical fiber plan available today for installation in single-family homes across the company’s nearly one million fiber enabled addresses throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

“Nearly every customer I’ve spoken with cares about two things when it comes to their Internet - great speed and a reliable service for all they do online from the home,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. "Whether they choose our new 50 Gig service tier or any other fiber plan, customers can feel confident they’re on the best and fastest network available, regardless of speed tier they choose. The future is fiber, and for folks in the Northwest, that is Ziply Fiber.”

Today’s announcement continues Ziply Fiber’s culture of industry leadership and innovation. It was one of the first ISPs in the nation to deliver 5 Gig service at scale in 2022. It then became the fastest residential ISP in the Northwest with the introduction of symmetrical 10 Gig fiber service in 2023. All speed tiers are built on the company’s 100 percent fiber, multi-hundred Gig network, managed around the clock to ensure no peak time slowdowns, lag or buffering that can occur on other providers’ networks.

While some may need 50 Gig today, this speed tier is also a nod to the future. Investments that are funding fiber-based deployments are helping ensure this infrastructure can serve communities for generations to come.

According to Elizabeth Alba, City Manager for Sunnyside, Wash., a town of approximately 16,000, “The introduction of a fiber-optic network, now with speeds up to 50 Gig, closes the digital divide here in Sunnyside and ensures we have the broadband infrastructure necessary to support economic growth for decades to come.”

Ziply Fiber Announces America’s Fastest Home Internet Sweepstakes

As part of today’s launch, Ziply Fiber today also announced its America’s Fastest Home Internet Sweepstakes, whereby one lucky winner will be the first customer to receive America’s Fastest Internet, free for a year. Prospective or current customers in Ziply Fiber’s service area are eligible and entries must be made on X (formerly Twitter) and/or Instagram. Details can be found at www.americasfastestinternet.com.

Ziply Fiber’s new 50 Gig service plan costs $900 per month and comes with both Static IPv6 and IPv4 addresses. There is also a one-time $600 installation fee. 50 Gig customers are required to provide their own router/switch and any additional in-home hardware or wiring for this service tier. More information can be found here.

About Ziply Fiber

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company’s mindset and culture. Ziply Fiber’s primary service offerings are fiber internet and phone for residential customers, business fiber internet, and Ziply voice services for small businesses, and a variety of internet, networking, and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company will continue to support Ziply Internet (DSL) customers and its TV customers in Washington and Oregon. A full listing of products and services can be found at ziplyfiber.com.

