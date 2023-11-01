HomeState, Franklin Barbecue, and Vital Farms Are Teaming Up to Bring Los Angeles The Best Breakfast Taco on the Planet

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeState, Franklin Barbecue, and Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), three brands with roots deep in the heart of Texas, are teaming up to bring an exciting, limited-time-only breakfast taco for the ages to Los Angeles, in honor of HomeState’s 10th birthday happening this December. Introducing “The Franklin,” The Best Breakfast Taco on the Planet! Angelenos can enjoy The Franklin at HomeState Hollywood (4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027) starting Wednesday, November 8 to Sunday, November 12, in-person only.



The Franklin will feature Franklin Barbecue’s chopped brisket straight from their world-renowned pits in Austin, Texas, cooked on the plancha in garlic tallow, Vital Farms pasture-raised scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and Chile de Arbol salsa all wrapped in a HomeState’s award-winning flour tortilla. This next-level breakfast taco celebrates the Texas flavors, high-quality ingredients, and genuine hospitality that HomeState has been serving in California for over a decade.

To make this once-in-a-lifetime taco even more meaningful, HomeState will donate $1 from every Franklin ordered to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit that supports members of the food and beverage industry nationwide through emergency relief funding and access to mental health services. Vital Farms, provider of HomeState’s eggs-clusive yolks, will match HomeState’s donation, up to $10,000.

“My dream for HomeState is to share the story of Texas and create a home away from home not just for Texans but for anyone craving community and good food. As we celebrate our upcoming 10-year anniversary, we continue to find ways to connect and story tell the unique culinary traditions of Texas,” said Briana Valdez, Founder & CEO of HomeState. “And, what could be better than sharing what we consider to be the best taco on the planet, which will also raise funds and awareness for the Southern Smoke Foundation, who provide a safety net for our cherished food and beverage community. The Franklin is a taco to celebrate!”

“As a native Texan, I’m a huge fan of HomeState!” said Kathryn McKeon, Chief Marketing Officer at Vital Farms. “We’re thrilled to celebrate with them alongside a hometown favorite, Franklin Barbecue, for a good cause and to bring Vital Farms to more Angelenos’ tables.”

Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue agreed: “I love tacos, so working with my Texas’ rooted pals HomeState and Vital Farms for HomeState’s tenth anniversary to benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation was a no-brainer.”

To taste The Franklin, The Best Breakfast Taco on the Planet by HomeState x Franklin Barbecue x Vital Farms yourself before it’s gone forever, order it in person at HomeState Hollywood (4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027) between Wednesday, November 8 – Sunday, November 12.

ABOUT HOMESTATE

Briana “Breezy” Valdez is the daughter of first generation Mexican-American parents and was born in Houston, TX. She was raised around different parts of Texas, including Victoria, San Antonio, the Gulf Coast and Dallas. When she moved from Austin to LA in 2000, she longed for the food she grew up with but also the friendliness of waving to and saying hello to neighbors. HomeState lovingly shares breakfast tacos, queso, award-winning house-made flour tortillas, margaritas and genuine hospitality in Southern California, across Los Angeles and in San Diego County. To learn more about HomeState, visit myhomestate.com or @homestate.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/

ABOUT FRANKLIN BARBECUE

Franklin Barbecue uses hormone free prime angus beef raised by family ranchers. Our certified humane briskets are cooked with clean burning post oak until they are perfectly tender.

ABOUT SOUTHERN SMOKE FOUNDATION

The Southern Smoke Foundation is a nonprofit that supports members of the food and beverage industry nationwide through emergency relief funding and access to mental health services. Southern Smoke takes care of their own by putting dollars directly into the pockets of F+B workers when they need it most. Over the years, their nonprofit funds have been used to pay for essentials like groceries, clothing, and rent, and have covered the cost of car repossessions, lifesaving medications, natural disaster damages, lost wages, and more. Southern Smoke also offers accessibility of mental health services to F+B workers in five states, including Texas and California, through a university affiliate program providing no-cost counseling. Whether there are mental health needs or unforeseen hardships, Southern Smoke is here for everyone in every part of the F+B ecosystem across the nation.

