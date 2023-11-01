QSRs and the American Way of Dining: Creative Realities Survey Unveils Insights

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage leader Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) today released findings from its 2023 report “Menu Mastery: Unveiling American Ordering Habits” – aimed at understanding Americans’ loyalty to quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and the factors influencing their choices when ordering in a post-COVID world. The findings reveal that while most Americans stick to their favorites, enticing menu images have a powerful sway on their dining preferences.



Conducted in September 2023 by the third-party platform Pollfish, the results further shed light on how digital signage, menu layout and order experiences impact consumer preferences.

Key findings include:

Old habits die hard : 57% of those surveyed said they have a few different go-to items they order each time they go to specific restaurants, and 30% order the same thing every time – meaning only 13% go to a QSR without an idea of what to order.

Drive-thrus continue to dominate : 52% of respondents said they most frequently order through the drive-thru. Ordering via app follows with 18% preferring that option, and only 15% order inside at a counter.

: 52% of respondents said they most frequently order through the drive-thru. Ordering via app follows with 18% preferring that option, and only 15% order inside at a counter. Special imagery and exclusives inspire order changes: 51% say that great imagery will cause them to linger a little longer on the menu, and 86% said a limited-time offer or promotion could affect their order. Additionally, over 90% said a seasonal special will at least get them to consider revisiting a restaurant.



“The American appetite is shaped by a unique demand for convenience, comfort and predictability,” said Beth Warren, Creative Realities’ senior vice president of marketing. “Quick service restaurants and drive-thrus play an integral role in our daily lives. Despite most of us being extremely online the majority of the time, the physical experience of going out and getting a fast, quality meal remains both a novelty and a staple for American diners. Restaurants are wise to honor the habits and preferences of diners, but it’s smart business to trust that people are open to trying something new if it’s presented in a way that appeals to them.”

Additional insights showed that in-store promotional signage tends to have a greater impact on changing ordering behavior than social media or word-of-mouth. Furthermore, the design and layout of the menu itself can play a crucial role in either encouraging or dissuading specific ordering choices.

“A well-designed menu in the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry holds unparalleled power to influence diner behaviors,” states Warren. “The strategic use of digital signage in crafting visually appealing, informative, and dynamic menus can guide customers towards specific choices, enhance order efficiency, and boost sales. In a world where time is of the essence and options abound, QSRs are poised to maintain a significant role in the American approach to dining and convenience.”

To view the full report and for more detailed insights, visit the Creative Realities 2023 Survey – Menu Mastery: Unveiling American Ordering Habits.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

