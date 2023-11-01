Core Banking Solutions Market Is Projected to Gain $28,785.85 Million in 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6%: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Core Banking Solutions Market by Deployment Model (Cloud and On-Premise), by Component (Service and Solution), by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), by Type (Enterprise Customer Solutions, Deposits, Loans, and Others), and by End User (Credit Unions & Community Banks, Banks, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global core banking solutions industry is projected to gain $28,785.85 million by 2027, having witnessed a value of $9,856.45 million in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020–2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $9,856.45 million Market Size in 2027 $28,785.85 million CAGR 14.6 % No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Type, End User, And Region. Drivers Surge in adoption of core banking technology Opportunities Huge maintenance cost & shortage of skilled workforce Restraints Growth in mergers & acquisitions among banks & financial institutions across regions

Prime Determinants of Market Growth:

The global core banking solutions market growth is driven by an increase in the adoption of core banking technology, and the numerous advantages of core banking solutions. However, a lack of awareness of core banking solutions, high maintenance costs, as well as a lack of skilled workers hindered market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the integration of AI into banking systems, and banks are increasingly engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expedite their product development processes by introducing core banking solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The solution segment to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe-

In terms of component, the solution segment held the major market share in 2019, acquiring nearly three-fourths of the global core banking solutions market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to banks and financial institutions increasingly utilizing advanced technology solutions to enhance their business operations. However, the service segment would display the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the projection period. This is because it facilitates the fulfillment of customer requirements to the maximum extent.

The on-premises segment to rule the roost by 2027-

In terms of deployment model, the on-premises segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global core banking solutions market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. This is because it offers full control over the entire system's infrastructure, including both software and hardware. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the projection period. As the demand for infrastructure increases, it is necessary to reduce the amount of investment required.

North America garnered the major share in 2019-

By region, North America held the major market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global core banking solutions market revenue. This is due to many international investors present in the North American region. They are using advanced technologies and core banking solutions to enhance their offerings. This has contributed to the growth of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the projection period. The banking sector has seen a huge increase in the use of web-based and mobile business applications, as well as a greater emphasis on research and development in the region.

Leading-Industry Players:

Capital Banking Solutions

Temenos Headquarters SA.

Oracle

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.



Edge Verve Systems Limited.

Finastra

NCR Corporation

SAP SE

Fiserv, Inc.



FIS

This report offers thorough details of the industry's leading players in the global core banking solutions market. They have intended various strategies, including geographical expansions, the launch of new products, agreements, and joint ventures to gain their foothold in the market and remain dominant in various regions. The report helps to highlight the competitive dynamics of the market, as well as the performance of the business, the top segments, the product portfolio, and the strategic moves of leading players.

BFSI Blog