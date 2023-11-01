New Year New No-Shave!

New York, NY, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No-Shave November has been growing its reputation since 2009 and has earned its place amongst the most notable fundraising campaigns benefiting cancer research. This year No-Shave November returns to the fold with a fresh new look. Alongside friends such as Young Survival Coalition (YSC), we will surely achieve a decisive victory against cancer.

Established in 1998, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is an international nonprofit dedicated exclusively to young adults diagnosed with breast cancer age 40 and under and their co-survivor support networks. Through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks, YSC ensures no young adult faces breast cancer alone. For more information, visit youngsurvival.org.

As we all know, cancer is a formidable opponent that can wreak havoc even at its earliest stages. Supporting young survivors requires teamwork and tremendous effort. As one of this year's benefiting foundations, YSC aims to increase access to the education, support and community critical to improving the lives of young adults impacted by breast cancer.

“We are overjoyed to be back and working with so many exceptional organizations,” said Monica Hill, Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc. President and Co-Founder. “Our goal has always been to spread awareness about cancer with an emphasis on research and prevention. Growing alongside this year's benefiting partners helps us cultivate that awareness and spread our hairy mission to others. Our campaign's exciting new look signals that No-Shave November is for everyone and that we can’t wait to welcome any new No-Shavers to our ongoing fight against cancer.”

For the entire month of November, YSC is asking you to rally your team and get down right hairy! Say no to the razor and collect all of the new and unique No-Shave Novembers badges. There may even be a chance to unlock a secret special reward! So don’t hesitate and register today at www.no-shave.org, and remember, every follicle counts!

Please note, you can also learn more about YSC and other participating nonprofit organizations by visiting the No-Shave November website (www.no-shave.org).



###

About No-Shave November

No-Shave November is a fundraising campaign operated by the Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc., a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. No-Shave November was reinvented by the Chicago-based Hill Family: grow with a purpose and raise money for charity. This initiative was inspired by the Hills’ late father, Matthew, who passed away from colon cancer in November 2007. From a few Facebook followers willing to donate their hard-earned money to thousands of donors championing against cancer, No-Shave November has become a global celebration. No-Shave November is now operated by the Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc. (est. 2015), but holds the same goals. No-Shave November promises to keep raising money for cancer prevention, education, and research and to let that hair grow in the process. No-Shave November believes that together, anything is possible, and we’ll get closer to eradicating cancer one whisker at a time!

www.no-shave.org CONTACT INFORMATION

Facebook: /noshavenov No-Shave November (Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc.)

Instagram: @no_shave_november Brett Hartigan, Communication Coordinator

Twitter: @no_shave brett.hartigan@no-shave.org

Megan Whitman

Director of Philanthropy, Young Survival Coalition

mwhitman@youngsurvival.org