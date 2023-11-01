Check Point Software Technologies Announces Ms. Jill Smith has Joined its Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced Ms. Jill Smith has joined the company’s Board of Directors following her appointment at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.



Ms. Smith most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Allied Minds, an IP commercialization company, from March 2017 through June 2019, and prior to that she served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of DigitalGlobe Inc., a global provider of satellite imagery products and services. “Ms. Smith brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience, including 17 years as chief executive officer of private and public companies in the technology and information services markets providing Check Point with invaluable expertise and leadership”, said Mr. Jerry Ungerman, Chairman of Check Point’s Board of Directors. “I look forward to working with Ms. Smith to drive a positive impact for all stakeholders, including our customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”

“I am excited to join Check Point, one of the most important companies in the cybersecurity industry at a time when the increased regulatory environment and security needs of enterprises underscore Check Point’s industry leadership,” said Ms. Smith. “I look forward to working with my fellow directors and management team to drive our strategy and execution to deliver increased value for all our stakeholders.”

“Ms. Smith’s decades of leadership experience provide Check Point with a diverse and expansive knowledge base that will contribute to the company’s goals,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “The addition of Ms. Smith reinforces our commitment to expanding our industry leadership and enhancing shareholder value.”

