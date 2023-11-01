Ethris Joins Alliance for mRNA Medicines as a Founding Member

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethris GmbH, a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced today it will be a founding member of a new global organization called Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM). This alliance brings together twenty-three organizations at the forefront of the mRNA field, uniting their collective expertise and resources to drive advancements in the mRNA industry. It also serves as an advocate for policies before legislative and regulatory bodies in North America, Europe, and Asia to support innovation, define regulatory standards, and enhance patient access to mRNA medicines. Ethris' continued commitment to advance the field of mRNA therapeutics and its dedication to improve patients' lives and public health led the company to join the global alliance. With over a decade of experience as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris has emerged as a leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system through optimized formulation and nebulization technologies.



AMM is the first and only scientific and policy organization of its kind dedicated to advocating for the potential of mRNA and next-generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines. AMM's mission is to propel the future of mRNA medicine, positively impact patients' lives, and advance scientific knowledge by convening and empowering industry leaders, innovators, scientists, and other key stakeholders within the mRNA field.

"There is a strong need for an organization like the Alliance for mRNA Medicines to advance the future of mRNA medicine and facilitate advocacy efforts for global innovation in the sector,” said Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris. "We are honored to be a part of this organization and look forward to working closely with our fellow members to propel the development of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines through our collaborative efforts and bring innovative solutions to patients worldwide."

About AMM

The Alliance for mRNA Medicines (AMM) is the leading global organization dedicated to advancing and advocating for mRNA and next-generation encoding RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the benefit of patients, public health, and society. Our mission is to propel the future of mRNA medicine, improve patients’ lives, and advance scientific knowledge by convening and empowering mRNA industry leaders, innovators, scientists, and other key stakeholders. Learn more at mrnamedicines.org.

About Ethris

Ethris has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary RNA and lipidoid nanoparticle technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines, with the ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives.

