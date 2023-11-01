Chromium Carbide Market to Cross US$ 73 Million at 6.5% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Chromium Carbide Market has been pegged at US$ 38.9 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new market study by Fact.MR.

Industries requiring high wear resistance for components, such as aerospace, automotive, mining, and energy, are the main drivers for the high demand for chromium carbide. The need for chromium carbide coatings is anticipated to rise as these sectors continue to grow.

Key Segments of Chromium Carbide Industry Research Report

By End Use By Application By Region Mining

Energy

Cement

Steel

Pulp & Paper

Glass

Others Wear- & Corrosion-resistant Coatings

Welding Electrodes

Cutting Tools North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



Regional elements, such as economic development, industrialization, and governmental regulations, are having a positive impact on the chromium carbide market as well. The dynamics of the global market are significantly impacted by emerging economies where rapid industrial expansion is being witnessed, such as China and India.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global chromium carbide market is projected to advance at 6.5% CAGR and reach US$ 73 million by 2033-end.

The market was valued at US$ 36.5 million at the end of 2022.

The mining application segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2033.

The United States market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 12.4 million by the end of 2033.

The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2033.

“Technological advancements and infrastructure development set to drive significant increase in worldwide demand for chromium carbide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Participants in the chromium carbide market are implementing a variety of methods to foster growth and preserve a competitive edge. Players on the market are increasing their production capabilities to keep up with the escalating demand for chromium carbide coatings.

To gain a footing in new markets, this expansion may involve establishing new production facilities, purchasing existing ones, or collaborating with regional players through, strategic alliances or partnerships.

To access new markets and acquire a competitive edge, businesses are now concentrating on extending their geographic reach. To ensure a larger market reach and improved customer support, they are expanding their distribution networks, launching additional sales offices, and partnering with regional distributors.

Companies are making strategic alliances and acquisitions to improve their product offerings and boost their market positions. This enables them to gain access to new technology, broaden their product lines, and make use of synergies to successfully serve a larger consumer base.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 73 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 85 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon

H.C. Starck GmbH

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Alfa Aesar

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material Co., Ltd.

Reade International Corp.

NewMet Ltd.

ESPICorp Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

LTS Research Laboratories, Inc.

American Elements

Inframat Corporation

ZhuZhou GuangYuan Cemented Material Co., Ltd.

Others

The economic landscape of the United States is marked by diversity, with key contributors including the aerospace, automotive, mining, energy, and manufacturing sectors. These industries demand materials of exceptional toughness and wear resistance. As a result, the demand for chromium carbide is on the rise, spurred by the widespread adoption of chromium carbide coatings across various applications. These coatings serve to prolong the lifespan of components and enhance their performance.

The adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, is gaining significant traction in the United States. Components crucial to wind turbines, such as blades and gears, are coated with chromium carbide to bolster their durability and wear resistance. The surge in the renewable energy sector is a driving force behind the increasing need for chromium carbide coatings.

Moreover, ongoing advancements in coating technologies and processes are exerting a positive influence on market growth. Research and development initiatives are concentrated on elevating the hardness, adhesion, and corrosion resistance of chromium carbide coatings, enhancing their efficacy in demanding applications.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the chromium carbide market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on application (wear- & corrosion-resistant coatings, welding electrodes, cutting tools) and end use (mining, energy, cement, steel, pulp & paper, glass, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

