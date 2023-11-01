Women in Revenue Creates Advisory Council, Appoints 16 Powerhouse Executive Women as Ambassadors and Advocates

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in Revenue (WIR), a women-led and -focused non-profit organization, today announced the creation of its Advisory Council, an elite group of influencers who will help achieve the organization’s mission to empower and elevate women in sales, marketing, RevOps, and customer success careers. The Advisory Council members have committed to be advocates and ambassadors for the organization, as well as consult on future plans and programming.



“Look at the list of incredible women on our Advisory Council--It’s a dream team,” said Jill Melchionda, Women in Revenue Board Member and Advisory Council Co-Chair. “We have strategic advisors, C-level and VP-level execs from some of the fastest growing companies, investment firms, and marketing and consulting agencies. These are women that get things done, and have a pulse on market dynamics and what our members need most. All these women have dedicated their extremely valuable time to elevating women in revenue-generating roles. With this infusion of power and dynamism, I’m excited to take Women in Revenue to the next level.”

The Women in Revenue Advisory Council members are:

Liza Adams, Managing Partner and Fractional CMO, GrowthPath Partners

Jocelyn Brown, Head of Customer Success and Sales, Hypercontext

Jen Dimas, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Telarus; WIR Advisory Council Co-Chair

Tracy Eiler, CMO, OpenSesame

Judith Hammerman, SVP of Cloud Growth, Acxiom

Tracy Hansen, Partner, SBI: The Growth Advisory

Hilary Headlee, EVP, Sales and Customer Success, Insight Partners

Steph Hess, Former Head of Corporate Marketing, Asana

Christine Jennings, Former Vice President of Global Product Marketing, The Trade Desk

Shari Johnston, Partner & GM of Revenue Academy, Winning By Design

Jill Melchionda, Brand Advisor, Norwest Venture Partners; WIR Advisory Council Co-Chair

Heidi Melin, Senior Operating Advisor, Hellman & Friedman

Maria Pergolina, B2B Technology Executive and Board Member

Sydney Sloan, Chief Market Officer, Drata

Anusha Srijeyanathan, Operating Advisor, JMI Equity

Kim Storin, CMO, Zayo Group

Women in Revenue will benefit from the expertise of its Advisory Council members to advance the overall mission of supporting and advancing women working in marketing, sales, RevOps, and customer success. Women face a number of challenges when working toward leadership in revenue-generating roles. The WIR 2023 annual report found that one in four women know they are not paid equally to their male counterparts. In addition, 30 percent of women reported lack of training/coaching, lack of mentorship, and equal seat at the table as challenges in their organizations. Council members will advise the organization on initiatives and programs that build toward a world where women in revenue roles are equally represented and have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Jen Dimas, Women in Revenue Board Member and Advisory Council Co-Chair said, “Thank you to all our council members for committing to support, elevate, and inspire more women in revenue roles. Amazing things happen when driven, talented, bottom-line oriented women are fired up about growing their careers and organizations.”