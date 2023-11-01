MediaWallah Included in Two Major Identity Resolution Research Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaWallah today announced that the company has been included in two recent research reports by Snowflake and Forrester Research.



MediaWallah was named a Leader in Snowflake's new report called The Modern Marketing Data Stack. The Snowflake report evaluates the data capabilities of today's digital marketing ecosystem, and describes MediaWallah as helping "customers build tailored identity infrastructure to power data-informed omnichannel activation, measurement, and governance for a 360-degree view of the customer."

MediaWallah was also interviewed for a September 2023 Forrester Research report entitled The Future of Identity Resolution. The Forrester report quotes Nancy Marzouk, CEO and Founder of MediaWallah: “Marketers who want control will push for upstream solutions that allow them to design their own identity, not just because of data deprecation issues but also because they are finally seeing identity shortcomings hit their bottom line and they are incentivized to make a move that maximizes ROI.”

Brands that work with modern identity resolution companies like MediaWallah gain significant control over their identity resolution and can customize their approach to fit their particular needs. Not only do brands gain visibility and independence, their data becomes a significant asset to the business. The industry will need to prioritize standards and interoperability for brands to be able to scale across platforms and partners.

“We are on the cusp of a new phase in identity resolution where brands take an active ownership role. Brands will regain control and transparency that was lost with third party cookies, and will own their consumer relationships, as they rightly should. MediaWallah is designed to deliver the identity solutions that brands need to customize identity resolution and maximize the value of their data asset,” said Marzouk.

