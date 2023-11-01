Backslash Security Launches Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Platform to Fuse In-Depth Reachability Analysis with Cloud-Native Context

TEL AVIV, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backslash Security today announced the general availability of its Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform for enterprise AppSec and product security teams. Backslash provides unprecedented application-centric visibility with complete cloud-context, solving the most pervasive challenge AppSec teams face today: risk prioritization.



The solution weaves together ASPM capabilities with core AppSec functions including SCA, SAST, SBOM, VEX and secrets detection in a single, visualized platform. It is the sole ASPM solution available that not only seamlessly detects vulnerabilities across multiple fronts, but also offers built-in technology to prioritize them according to their reachability and exploitability. By seamlessly integrating native risk assessment with reachability analysis, Backslash unveils otherwise concealed risks, and provides a comprehensive view of the highest risk vulnerabilities and their real world impact.

Most AppSec professionals spend 50% or more of their time chasing vulnerabilities (source: Backslash). The sheer volume of vulnerabilities flagged across multiple costly and siloed tools overwhelms the typical AppSec team, and fixing the most critical security risks is increasingly challenging without the ability to prioritize. As a result, organizations are left vulnerable to attack due to lengthened remediation timeframes, code is less secure and team pressures increase.

Application Security Posture Management alleviates these issues by providing an integrated, continuous, and holistic view of an organization's application security posture. Gartner’s Innovation Insight for Application Security Posture Management report forecasts over 40% of organizations developing proprietary applications will adopt ASPM to more rapidly identify and resolve application security issues by 2026.

“We used to be overwhelmed on a daily basis by the amount of alerts we would get. In most cases these alerts turned out to be false-positives, leaving our dev team frustrated,” said Ori Assaraf, Vice President, R&D at Panoramic Power, a Centrica Company. “For the first time we have a solution that actually finds real risks and helps us make sense of them. This way our developers can fix the most important issues without wasting their time chasing useless vulnerabilities.”

Backslash has entered the market with a powerful, native solution that identifies risk across cloud-native code and infrastructure layers in one visual dashboard. Key features and benefits include:

Native security analysis (signal) detection: Identifies critical risks natively within the Backslash platform to give AppSec and product security teams a single, comprehensive and consolidated viewpoint.

Toxic flow analysis: On average, Backslash identifies one critical toxic flow for every 100 security alerts produced by other AppSec tools, reducing alert fatigue and enabling AppSec teams to fix the most high risk vulnerabilities first. Toxic flow analysis allows Backslash to provide Risk-based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) and prioritize risks based on their exposure and business context.

Remediation at the root: Precisely targets the right developer for each code fix, complete with crisp evidence to reduce remediation and triage MTTR (mean time to recovery).



“AppSec teams need to cut through the noise and focus on what matters most – and this means understanding which vulnerabilities are exploitable. Backslash has designed its platform with a focus on prioritization to enable AppSec teams to fix the most critical risks first,” said Shahar Man, co-founder and CEO of Backslash. “Backslash draws inspiration from the agile workflows we see in software development — just as devs have shortened and streamlined their cycles, we can now shorten and streamline ours. The power to continuously prioritize the most critical, reachable vulnerabilities will enable AppSec to keep pace with their dev counterparts.”

The Backslash solution is now generally available, and is also available on the AWS Marketplace. Visit https://www.backslash.security to learn more and schedule a demo. Backslash has also released an ASPM eBook, entitled Navigating The New Frontier: The Makings of Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), available for download at https://www.backslash.security/aspm-lp.

Click here to register for the Backslash webinar, How Reachability Analysis Can Transform Your Business Vulnerability Prioritization, on November 7, 2023 at 1 pm ET.

About Backslash

Backslash is an enterprise-scale Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution. By providing unprecedented application-centric visibility and prioritization to the organization’s AppSec control center, Backlash enables AppSec and product security teams to identify the most toxic code flows and take action on the highest risks. Unlike traditional AppSec tools and methods, Backslash simplifies the AppSec decision-making process with rich cloud-context. On average, Backslash identifies one critical toxic code flow for every 100 security alerts produced by other AppSec tools, significantly reducing alert noise and allowing AppSec teams to focus on what matters most. With Backslash, AppSec teams can also precisely target the developers responsible for the fix and provide them with evidence for triage.

Backed by StageOne Ventures, First Rays Venture Partners, D. E. Shaw & Co., and a roster of security veterans as angel investors, Backslash has been deployed across leading technology organizations and Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at https://www.backslash.security/.

