Telecom Cloud Market to Reach US$ 80.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Network Agility, Flexibility, and Scalability

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Telecom Cloud Market value is estimated at US$ 23.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 19.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global telecom cloud market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR of around 2023-2030. 5G networks require cloud-based infrastructure to support their high-speed, low-latency communication capabilities. Telecom operators are increasingly deploying cloud-based solutions to build and operate their 5G networks. Cloud-native telecom services offer a number of benefits over traditional telecom services, such as scalability, flexibility, and agility. Telecom operators are increasingly offering cloud-native telecom services to meet the needs of their customers.

Moreover, OTT services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, are becoming increasingly popular. Telecom operators are using cloud-based solutions to deliver OTT services to their customers. Telecom operators are facing increasing competition from OTT service providers. Cloud-based solutions can help telecom operators to reduce their costs and improve their efficiency.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global telecom cloud has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global telecom cloud covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global telecom cloud. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Telecom Cloud Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the Billing and Provisioning segment dominates the global telecom cloud market. Telecom operators are facing increasing pressure to improve their billing and provisioning efficiency. Cloud-based billing and provisioning solutions can help telecom operators to automate their billing and provisioning processes, reduce costs, and improve customer service.

Based on end user, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector is the dominating end user segment in the global telecom cloud market. Banks and other financial institutions are subject to strict regulatory requirements. Cloud-based solutions can help banks and other financial institutions to comply with these regulatory requirements in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 23.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 80.9 billion Growth Rate 19.2% Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of 5G

Growing demand for cloud-native telecom services

Rising demand for over-the-top (OTT) services Dominating Region North America Dominating Segment Billing and Provisioning Companies Profiled AT&T Inc.

BT Group PLC

Verizon Communications Inc

Telstra Corporation Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NTT Communications Corporation

CenturyLink Inc

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

China Telecommunications Corporation

Telus Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Market players in the global telecom cloud market offer a wide range of telecom cloud solutions, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). They also offer a variety of value-added services, such as managed services, consulting, and training.

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global telecom cloud include,

In August 2023, Broadcom expanded into the software market to boost its server business and acquired two complementary firms CA Technology and Symantec.

In August 2023, UST announced the acquisition of MobileComm to bolster its position in the telecom vertical.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global telecom cloud growth include AT&T Inc., IBM, Microsoft, GCP, Huawei, BT Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc., Telstra Corporation Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NTT Communications Corporation, CenturyLink Inc, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, China Telecommunications Corporation, and Telus Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global telecom cloud market based on application, end users, and region.

Global Telecom Cloud Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Billing and Provisioning Traffic Management Others

Global Telecom Cloud Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User BFSI Retail Manufacturing Transportation and Distribution Healthcare Others

Global Telecom Cloud Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Telecom Cloud Market US Canada Latin America Telecom Cloud Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Telecom Cloud Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Telecom Cloud Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Telecom Cloud Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Telecom Cloud Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Telecom Cloud Report:

What will be the market value of the global telecom cloud by 2030?

What is the market size of the global telecom cloud?

What are the market drivers of the global telecom cloud?

What are the key trends in the global telecom cloud?

Which is the leading region in the global telecom cloud?

What are the major companies operating in the global telecom cloud?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global telecom cloud?

