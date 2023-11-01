Rugged Electronics Market to Surpass USD 28.50 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Industrial Automation Coupled with Growing Defense and Military Applications | By SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The SNS Insider report indicates that "The Rugged Electronics Market was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.50 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030".

Market Overview

Rugged electronics, as the name suggests, refer to a specialized category of electronic devices and components engineered to endure extreme environmental conditions and physical stress without compromising their functionality. Unlike their conventional counterparts, which are predominantly designed for use in controlled indoor environments, rugged electronics are built to thrive in challenging settings such as construction sites, military operations, outdoor adventures, and industrial manufacturing.

Market Analysis

One of the primary drivers for the rugged electronics market is the surge in industrial automation. Industries are embracing automation and IoT technologies to enhance efficiency and productivity. Rugged electronics, equipped with robust designs and components, are essential for reliable performance in harsh industrial environments. As automation continues to expand, the demand for rugged electronics is expected to rise significantly. The defense and military sector is a major consumer of rugged electronics. These devices are crucial for communication, data processing, and navigation in challenging environments. With increasing global security concerns, defense spending has remained substantial, driving the growth of the market. Advancements in military technology further fuel the demand for ruggedized equipment. The transportation and logistics industry relies on rugged electronics for tracking and monitoring purposes. Rugged tablets and handheld devices are used for inventory management, route optimization, and delivery tracking.

Key Takeaway from Rugged Electronics Market Study

The tracking devices segment has emerged as a pioneering force in the market. Its applications span various industries, from logistics to military operations, with a common thread of needing robust, reliable tracking solutions. As technological advancements continue to redefine tracking devices, their influence on the rugged electronics landscape remains undeniable.

The mining and metal segment's increasing reliance on rugged electronics is a testament to the pivotal role these devices play in enhancing safety, productivity, and efficiency in challenging industrial environments. As technology continues to evolve, the synergy between the mining and metal industry and rugged electronics will only strengthen, further solidifying their dominance in the rugged electronics market.

Recent Developments

Samsung, a global leader in technology and innovation, has once again raised the bar with the launch of its cutting-edge portable SSD T9. This sleek and compact device offers lightning-fast speeds and ample storage capacity, making it a game-changer in the world of portable storage solutions.

A Welsh electronics company has been chosen to provide crucial electronic components for the British Army's Boxer vehicles. This decision marks a substantial step in enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces and underlines the expertise and innovation present within the Welsh defense technology sector.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The rugged electronics market has been witnessing a dynamic evolution characterized by a set of significant drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential threats. One of the key drivers fueling the growth of this market is the increasing demand for durable and robust electronic devices across various industries, such as defense, manufacturing, and outdoor adventure. The need for electronics capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures, moisture, and physical shocks, has led to a surge in the adoption of rugged devices. Furthermore, the proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) and Industry 4.0 initiatives has amplified the need for rugged electronics, as they form the backbone of these interconnected systems. However, the market is not without its restraints, with one major challenge being the higher initial cost associated with rugged electronics compared to their conventional counterparts. This price differential can deter potential customers, especially in cost-sensitive industries. Additionally, technological advancements in standard consumer electronics have posed a threat to the market by narrowing the performance gap between rugged and non-rugged devices.

Key Regional Developments

North America is a prominent market for rugged electronics, with the United States and Canada leading the way. The region's dominance is attributed to the strong presence of industries that require rugged electronics, including defense, aerospace, and healthcare. Europe is another significant region in the rugged electronics market. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are major contributors to the region's growth. The European market is driven by applications in industrial automation, automotive, and aerospace industries. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key player in the market. China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront, with a focus on manufacturing rugged devices for domestic and international markets.

Impact of Recession

As consumers look for ways to cut costs, the rugged electronics market has seen a notable shift towards refurbished rugged electronics. These products offer a more affordable alternative for those who still require rugged devices. Manufacturers and third-party refurbishers are capitalizing on this trend, offering reconditioned devices with warranties to attract budget-conscious buyers. Despite the recession, sectors like defense, construction, and public safety continue to require rugged electronics to maintain operations. The market is adapting by concentrating on serving these sectors, often through long-term contracts and custom solutions.

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.