GT Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BRISBANE, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® platform, today announced third quarter 2023 results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

“We continue to move forward in advancing our novel portfolio of TriKE® nanobody assets,” said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and interim Chief Executive Office of GT Biopharma. “We remain on track to submit an IND to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q4 2023 for GTB-3650, a second generation nanobody TriKE® for the treatment of CD33+ leukemia. Following FDA acceptance, we plan to host a KOL event highlighting the anticipated Phase 1 clinical trial design and timelines for data. Our current cash runway is sufficient to progress through multiple upcoming milestones in 2024, and we continue to actively explore potential development partnerships for our programs.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Cash Position: The Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $16.01 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to $17.97 million as of June 30, 2023. We expect ample runway to fund operations into 2H 2024.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.36 million and $5.11 million, compared to $2.57 million and $5.79 million for the same comparable periods of 2022. Research and development expenses are related to our continued development and production of our most advanced TriKE® product candidates GTB-3650 and GTB-5550 along with the progression of other promising product candidates. R&D expenses decreased over the previous year primarily due to reduction of in-house staff offset with the increase in compensation to consultants as we prepare to advance our next generation GTB-3650 camelid nanobody product into the clinic.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.76 million and $5.30 million, compared to $4.46 million and $9.69 million for the same comparable periods of 2022. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to reduction in stock-based compensation to advisory board, investor relations consultants, legal and professional fees, and payroll expenses.

Other (Income) Expenses

The Company recorded interest income of $0.22 million and $0.60 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.11 million and $0.15 million, for the same comparable periods in 2022. The increase in interest income was due to higher interest rates offered by financial institutions in the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same comparable periods of 2022. We recorded interest expense of $0 and $0.21 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0 for the same comparable periods in 2022, respectively. The increase in interest expense was due to the financing costs incurred associated with warrants accounted as warrant liability sold during the current year, with no comparable costs in the prior year. The Company recorded a gain due to change in the fair value of warrant liability of $0.49 million and $4.80 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a gain of $0.06 million and $0.08 million for the same comparable periods of 2022. The increase in gain resulted due to a change in the fair value of the warrant liability during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023. We recorded a gain on extinguishment of debt of $0 and $0.55 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0 for the same comparable periods in 2022. The gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was as a result of share settlement of a greater amount of vendor accounts payable than the fair value of the shares on the date of settlement.

Net Loss: The Company reported a net loss of $2.42 million and $4.64 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $6.88 million and $15.30 million for the same comparable periods in 2022.

About Camelid Antibodies

Camelid antibodies are single domain antibodies (sdAbs) from the Camelidae family of mammals that include llamas, camels, and alpacas. These animals produce two main types of antibodies. One type of antibody camelids produce is the conventional antibody that is made up of two heavy chains and two light chains. They also produce another type of antibody that is made up of only two heavy chains and no light chain. This is known as heavy chain IgG (hcIgG). While these antibodies do not contain the CH1 region, they retain an antigen binding domain called the VHH region. VHH antibodies, also known as single domain antibodies, contain only the VHH region from the camelid antibody. Camelid antibodies have key characteristics, which include high affinity and specificity (equivalent to conventional antibodies), high thermostability, good solubility and strictly monomeric behavior, small size, relatively low production cost, ease of genetic engineering, format flexibility or modularity, low immunogenicity, and a higher penetration rate into tissues.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

GT BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and par value)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,648 $ 5,672 Short-term investments 13,366 10,836 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38 54 Total Current Assets 16,052 16,562 Operating lease right-of-use asset 87 165 Deposits 9 9 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,148 $ 16,736 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,970 $ 3,140 Accrued expenses 1,028 1,669 Current operating lease liability 92 110 Total Current Liabilities 5,090 4,919 Non-current operating lease liability - 64 Warrant liability 1,053 19 Total Liabilities 6,143 5,002 Stockholders’ Equity Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000,000 shares authorized, Series C - 96,230 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Common stock, par value $0.001, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 41,418,999 shares and 32,722,452 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 42 33 Additional paid in capital 689,065 686,168 Accumulated deficit (679,103 ) (674,468 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 10,005 11,734 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 16,148 $ 16,736



GT BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

For The Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating Expenses: Research and development (including $0 and $201 expense from stock compensation granted to officers, directors and employees during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $13 and $327 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 1,364 2,743 5,109 5,969 Selling, general and administrative (including $0.5 million and $2.7 million expense from stock compensation granted to officers, directors and employees during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $1.8 million and $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 1,758 4,280 5,299 9,510 Loss from Operations (3,122 ) (7,023 ) (10,408 ) (15,479 ) Other (Income) Expense Interest income (216 ) (107 ) (600 ) (151 ) Interest expense - - 213 - Change in fair value of derivative liability (485 ) (58 ) (4,796 ) (81 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (547 ) - Unrealized (gain) loss on short term investments (5 ) 23 (43 ) 53 Total Other (Income) Expense (706 ) (142 ) (5,773 ) (179 ) Net Loss $ (2,416 ) $ (6,881 ) $ (4,635 ) $ (15,300 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 41,016,075 31,380,634 40,095,945 31,723,792



GT BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(in thousands)

For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Preferred Shares Common Shares Common Shares Issuable Additional Paid in Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, June 30, 2023 96 $ 1 40,640 $ 41 - $ - $ 688,408 $ (676,687 ) $ 11,763 Fair value of vested stock options - - - - - - 433 - 433 Issuance of common stock to an officer and a board member for services - - 400 1 - - 114 - 115 Issuance of common stock in settlement of accounts payable and accrued expenses - - 379 - - - 110 - 110 Net loss - - - - - - - (2,416 ) (2,416 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 96 $ 1 41,419 $ 42 - $ - $ 689,065 $ (679,103 ) $ 10,005





For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Preferred Shares Common Shares Common Shares Issuable Additional Paid in Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2022 96 $ 1 32,723 $ 33 - $ - $ 686,168 $ (674,468 ) $ 11,734 Private placement of common stock - - 3,600 4 - - 6,264 - 6,268 Initial recognition of fair value of warrant liability - - - - - - (5,831 ) - (5,831 ) Fair value of vested stock options - - - - - 1,337 - 1,337 Issuance of common stock to officer and board member for services - - 473 - - - 430 - 430 Issuance of common stock for exercise of Prefunded Warrants - - 2,900 3 - - (3 ) - - Issuance of common stock in settlement of accounts payable and accrued expenses - - 1,723 2 - - 700 - 702 Net loss - - - - - - - (4,635 ) (4,635 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 96 $ 1 41,419 $ 42 - $ - $ 689,065 $ (679,103 ) $ 10,005





For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Preferred Shares Common Shares Common Shares Issuable Additional Paid in Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, June 30, 2022 96 $ 1 30,694 $ 31 - $ - $ 677,411 $ (662,003 ) $ 15,440 Equity compensation to officers, employees, and board of directors - - 78 - 378 938 2,006 - 2,944 Issuance of common shares for services - - 135 - - - 1,200 - 1,200 Issuance of common shares in settlement of vendors payable - - 1,222 1 - - 3,250 - 3,251 Net loss - - - - - - - (6,881 ) (6,881 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 96 $ 1 32,129 $ 32 378 $ 938 $ 683,867 $ (668,884 ) $ 15,954





For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Preferred Shares Common Shares Common Shares Issuable Additional Paid in Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2021 96 $ 1 32,062 $ 32 327 $ 1,113 $ 674,348 $ (653,584 ) $ 21,910 Cancellation of common stock upon settlement with former officer - - (1,845 ) (1 ) - - (222 ) - (223 ) Cancellation of common stock - - (291 ) - - - - - - Common shares issued upon conversion of notes payable - - 327 (327 ) (1,113 ) 1,113 - - Equity compensation to officers, employees, and board of directors - - 242 - 378 938 2,916 - 3,854 Issuance of common shares for services - - 412 - - - 2,462 - 2,462 Issuance of common shares in settlement of vendors payable - - 1,222 1 - - 3,250 - 3,251 Net loss - - - - - - - (15,300 ) (15,300 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 96 $ 1 32,129 $ 32 378 $ 938 $ 683,867 $ (668,884 ) $ 15,954



GT BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)