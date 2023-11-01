Global Infertility Drugs Market Size to Grow USD 6.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.9%

New York, United States , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Infertility Drugs Market Size is To Grow from USD 3.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2311

Infertility is medically defined as a woman's inability to become pregnant after nine months of unprotected sexual intercourse (or without the use of birth control pills). According to the NHS, around one in every seven couples, or approximately four million people, has problems conceiving. Ovulation problems are a common cause of female infertility. According to many medical practitioners, polycystic ovary syndrome, thyroid issues (both overactive and underactive thyroid glands hamper ovulation), and early ovarian failure can all cause infertility in women. Also, market companies are launching innovative drugs to treat infertility. In addition, Oxolife is currently developing the first-in-class product candidate OXO-001, which is designed to enhance embryo binding to the inner lining of the uterus by improving binding. Furthermore, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States, just launched Trisequens, a novel reproductive drug for women.

The increased prevalence of infertility throughout the world is one of the market's significant growth reasons. According to WHO study, around 17.5% of the adult population, or approximately one in every six adults worldwide, suffer from infertility, underlining the important need to improve access to affordable, high-quality reproductive therapy for those in need. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, postponed pregnancies, environmental factors, and medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis all contribute to the increased occurrence of infertility. Such elements will aid the market's growth. Furthermore, strict regulations for product approval and high-priced proprietary items are anticipated to restrict market expansion.

Covid 19 Impacts

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed the infertility medication business. The epidemic slowed infertility diagnosis and therapies as healthcare resources were diverted to COVID-19 patients. This delay in therapy may affect the demand for infertility medications. For example, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) released instructions in March 2020 to cease all new fertility treatment cycles and non-urgent diagnostic procedures.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2311

The gonadotropins segment is influencing the largest market revenue during the forecast period.

The global infertility drugs market is segmented into gonadotropins, aromatase inhibitors, SERMs, and dopamine agonists. The gonadotropins section has the highest revenue share across all segments throughout the forecast period. This might be related to the high cost of products as well as increased consumption due to improved efficacy. Gonal-F, Follitism, Menopur, and Bravelle are some of the most often utilized gonadotropins to treat infertility. As a result, the high effectiveness of gonadotropins may attract a new target population and broaden the source of revenue.

The parenteral segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global infertility medications market is segmented into parenteral and oral routes of administration. Because infertility drugs are administered directly and swiftly into circulation via the parenteral approach, which includes injections and intravenous infusion, the parenteral sector dominates the market. This leads to more efficient and consistent drug absorption, resulting in a faster start of action and improved treatment outcomes. As a result, healthcare professionals and patients are increasingly choosing parenteral administration of infertility medications, fueling market development.

The hospital segment is influencing the largest market share of USD 2 billion market revenue during the forecast period.

The worldwide infertility medications market is divided into different distribution channels such as hospital pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The hospital sector is dominating the market among these categories due to the increasing frequency of infertility, as well as enhanced healthcare awareness, which would boost demand for expert treatments. Hospital pharmacies are well-positioned to meet this need and ensure their availability within the hospital environment, hence influencing industry trends.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2311

North America led the largest market revenue share of 38.2% during the forecast period

North America will dominate considerable market growth During the projection period due to the growing acceptability of sedentary lifestyles, the market outlook is expected to grow. Furthermore, the market for infertility drugs in the region is growing due to several factors, including a high concentration of market participants, mergers and alliances among major firms, and growth in the number of infertility and PCOS patients.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience high revenue market growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of significant market players and strategic measures performed by them to develop and sell innovative infertility pharmaceutical products to treat patients.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Aircraft Tires Market include Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., Organon Group of Companies, Abbott, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Mankind Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD., Sanofi, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, IVFtech ApS, Vitrolife AB, The Cooper Companies Inc., and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2311

Recent Development

In June 2022, Mankind Pharma in India produced and launched a generic version of Dydrogestrone tablets for the treatment of people suffering from pregnancy-related issues. This drug was similar to Abbott Duphaston tablets. This launch was supposed to boost the infertility treatment market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Infertility Drugs Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Infertility Drugs Market, By Drug Class

Gonadotropins

Aromatase Inhibitors

SERMs

Dopamine Agonists

Global Infertility Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Global Infertility Drugs Market, By End Users

Men

Women

Global Infertility Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty

Retail Pharmacy

Infertility Drugs Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Cloning & Mutagenesis Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (Blunt End Cloning, Topo PCR Cloning, Seamless Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis), By Product (Cloning Kits, Mutagenesis Kits), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), By Procedure (Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy, & Others), By Material (Titanium, Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Stainless Steel, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Vascular Patches Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Biologic and Synthetic), By Application (Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Vascular Bypass Surgery, Congenital Heart Disease, & Other), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Process (Target Selection, Lead Optimization, Hit-to-lead), By Type (Chemistry, Biology), By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Biologics), By End User (Pharma, Biotech, Academic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter