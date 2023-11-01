Chicago Loop Alliance launches Holidays in the Loop guide, including holiday lighting upgrades along State Street

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Loop Alliance annually compiles a detailed guide of recommended experiences, restaurants, hotels, Loop deals, Santa in the Loop, and more. Chicagoans and visitors alike are encouraged to enjoy and explore all the Loop has to offer during the most joyous time of the year. The most popular seasonal attractions and downtown businesses are featured in printed pocket guides distributed throughout the city and suburbs; three State Street CTA kiosks; and a regularly updated online Holidays in the Loop guide . A few examples of unique and iconic holiday experiences in the Loop are below, and the full guide can be found online. View the full Holidays in the Loop guide and earn a chance to win a $1000 Loop Staycation package at LoopChicago.com/Holidays .

“State Street and the Loop remain Chicago’s epicenter of holiday festivities – whether it’s shopping at the Loop’s major markets and retailers; experiencing dining traditions of the Walnut Room, the Berghoff, and the like; parading State Street to take in the glistening decorations and iconic window displays of Macy’s; or heading to shows new and old in the theatre district,” said Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance. “Each year, we embrace the memories and traditions that keep Chicagoans and visitors returning, while fostering new experiences through our own programming and amplifying member businesses and organizations.”

Holiday Traditions – must-see holiday destinations

Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza

Nov. 17- Dec. 24

50 W. Washington

Goodman Theatre’s A Christmas Carol

Nov. 18 - Dec. 31

170 N. Dearborn

Hershel & the Hannukah Goblins at Chicago Loop Synagogue

Nov. 30 – Dec. 23

16 S. Clark

Millennium Park Tree

Nov. 17 – mid-January

11 N. Michigan

State Street Holiday Lights

Nov. 14 – early January

State Street from Ida B. Wells to Wacker Dr.

A full list of unique and traditional holiday activities can be found at LoopChicago.com/HolidayTraditions .

Joy to the World – shopping, world-class attractions, entertainment

Catalog Holiday Marketplace at Willis Tower

Dec. 5 – 7

233 S. Wacker Dr.

Christmas Candlelight Tours at Glessner House

Dec. 16 – 17

1800 S. Prairie Ave.

Holidays of Light by Chicago Sinfonietta at Auditorium Theatre

Dec. 15

50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

ShopColumbia’s 15 th Annual Holiday Market

Dec. 4 – 20

619 S. Wabash Ave.

The Peppermint Lounge at Revival Food Hall

Nov. 13 – Jan. 5, 2024

125 S. Clark St.

A full list of holiday shopping and activities can be found at LoopChicago.com/JoytotheWorld .

Eat, Drink, Be Merry – unique dining opportunities

Bar Humbug

108 W. Germania Place

Happy’s: A holiday pop-up bar

12 S. Michigan Ave.

Santa at The Berghoff Restaurant and Adams Street Brewery

17 W. Adams St.

The Dearborn

145 N. Dearborn St.

The Village at Italian Village

71 W. Monroe St.

Walnut Room at Macy’s

111 N. State St.

For more dining options, check out LoopChicago.com/EatandDrink .

Silent Night – the Loop’s most magical holiday hotels

Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District

32 W. Randolph St.

Chicago Athletic Association

12 S. Michigan Ave.

Palmer House, a Hilton hotel

17 E. Monroe St.

The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection

208 S. LaSalle St.

theWit Chicago, a Hilton hotel

201 N. State St.

The full list of Loop hotels can be found at LoopChicago.com/Stay .

Santa sighting opportunities are regularly updated in the guide at LoopChicago.com/Santa .

Visitors and residents can share Loop holiday moments on social media using #HolidaysInTheLoop and tagging Chicago Loop Alliance for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.

Instagram: @loopchicago

Facebook: @ChicagoLoopAlliance

X/Twitter: @ChiLoopAlliance

LinkedIn: @Chicago-Loop-Alliance

TikTok: @loopchicago

About Chicago Loop Alliance

Chicago Loop Alliance (CLA)’s mission is to lead the community by creating and supporting inclusive programs that attract people and investment to the Loop. CLA is a membership organization as well as the sole service provider for Special Service Area #1-2015, and the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation produces free public art projects and events. For more information, visit LoopChicago.com .

MEDIA: Photos and video available for download