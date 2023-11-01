Global Customs Audit Market Report 2024: Emergence of New Custom Regulations Such as Voluntary Disclosure Driving Customs Audit Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customs Audit Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The customs audit market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.6 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for an efficient supply chain, increasing the number of FTAs, and shifting trade patterns to APAC economies.

This study identifies the emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosure as another prime reason driving the customs audit market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing digitization in customs audit and compliance and increasing demand for risk management advisory services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the customs audit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The customs audit market is segmented as below:

By Service

Customs audit services

Customs advisory services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the customs audit market covers the following areas:

Customs audit market sizing

Customs audit market forecast

Customs audit market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading customs audit market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Bizsolindia, British Standards Institution, DB Schenker, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Farrow Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Kintetsu World Express Inc., KPMG International Ltd., Larkin Trade International, MBG Corporate Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ryan LLC, Tiger Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc..

Also, the customs audit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global customs audit market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Customs audit services - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Customs advisory services - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Service



7 Customer Landscape



8 Geographic Landscape



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Vendor Analysis

