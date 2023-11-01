IMN’s 11th Annual Single Family Rental Forum (West) Hosted at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Arizona, United States of America, Dec. 4-6, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMN’s Single Family Rental Investment Forum, the leading industry conference for the single-family rental (SFR) community, has now announced its program. Expecting 2,000+ attendees, the Arizona forum boasts unparalleled networking, serving as the best-in-class industry gathering to establish connections, generate business, and learn from SFR thought leaders driving this space forward.



IMN Managing Director, Andy Melvin, notes, “We are delighted with the continued success and growth of our SFR industry conferences and could not be more excited to welcome everyone back to Scottsdale in December. Sentiment from our colleagues in the industry suggests there has never been a more important time for market participants to come together and share actionable insights to position their businesses for the year ahead.”

Anticipated panel discussions to take place include:

State of The SFR Industry Part 1: A Focus On The Economy & The Acquisitions Side

Large Owner/Operator C-Suite Owner Plenary

Large BFR Senior Executive Strategy Panel: What Are Your Growth Plans?



New topic alert: What A SFR/BTR Owner/Operator Needs To Know About AI And Chat GPT But Is Afraid To Ask

Jeff Cline, Executive Director & Principal, of Lead Sponsor SVN | SFRhub Marketplace further commented, "SVN | SFRhub Marketplace is honored to once again serve as the exclusive lead sponsor for the industry's premier SFR/BFR conference for the 12th consecutive time. IMN has consistently brought together influential pioneers in the single-family rental space, and each year, we've gained invaluable insights from their dedication to industry growth and adaptation. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to engage with SFR/BFR experts, fostering learning, sharing, and connections within the ever-evolving current market."

IMN’s series of SFR conferences have been considered the de facto gatherings for the industry since their inception 11 years ago, featuring a “Who’s Who” of SFR buyers, ranging from large institutional groups to “fix & flippers”, lenders, and service providers/vendors.



IMN’s SFR Industry Awards will precede the SFR West conference, following last year’s successful debut. On December 3rd, industry peers will gather as more than 30 prestigious awards are bestowed to honor and celebrate market players setting the pace in SFR.



For more information or to register for IMN’s industry forum, please visit: https://events.imn.org/SFRWest23

For information on the 2nd Annual SFR Industry Awards, please visit: https://events.imn.org/SFRawards23

