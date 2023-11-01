EXL named a Leader in Everest Group Clinical and Care Management Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Clinical and Care Management (CCM) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.



The Everest Group report highlights EXL’s comprehensive portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions and platforms. Together, these tools pair clinical expertise with innovative technologies, proprietary analytics, and digital automation to help both payers and providers deliver improvements across cost, quality, and utilization.

“The healthcare industry is witnessing an increase in the utilization of value-based frameworks that aim to provide better care for individuals, improve the health of populations, and reduce costs. This shift is due in part to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services efforts to promote affordable and accountable care as well as increasing patient-centricity in healthcare. As a result, healthcare enterprises are looking for ways to improve their care delivery models and stand out in the marketplace. Partnering with service providers can be a valuable way to achieve this differentiation,” said Abhishek AK, vice president at Everest Group.

“EXL’s wide portfolio of technology offerings, ranging from point solutions to end-to-end integrated platforms, flexibility of solutions stack to cater to a diverse set of enterprises across sizes, and deep clinical talent pool have enabled it to be positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s CCM Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

The report analyzed 15 leading healthcare data and analytics services providers using Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix®, a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. Vision and capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed by evaluating each firm’s vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

The report cited several strengths, which include case/disease management under value-based care, effective utilization management, and risk adjustment and risk models based on clinical and social determinants of health data, all driven by advanced analytics, AI, machine learning, and NLP. Additionally, clients highlighted EXL’s strong analytics capabilities, flexibility with scope, responsive relationship management, and partnership mindset as value differentiators.

“Our payer and provider clients are focused on innovating to deliver better care and improved outcomes for their members and patients. EXL’s investment in clinical and care management solutions, in combination with strong and scalable data management and population health analytics, enable them to stand out in their markets,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and Global Head of Healthcare at EXL. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping our clients navigate a value-based care landscape with a responsive approach and partner mindset.”

To read more about the Everest Group’s CCM Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 50,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

Contacts

Media

Keith Little

+1 703-598-0980

media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

+1 212 209 4613

IR@exlservice.com