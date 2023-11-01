Novo Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 (Pacific) passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular September 15, 2023. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes Cast
FOR
|% Votes Cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|% of Votes
WITHHELD
|Michael Barrett
|76,449,553
|98.100%
|1,480,562
|1.900%
|Ross Hamilton
|76,399,953
|98.036%
|1,530,162
|1.964%
|Quinton Hennigh
|75,143,854
|96.425%
|2,786,261
|3.575%
|Greg Jones
|76,504,953
|98.171%
|1,425,162
|1.829%
|Michael Spreadborough
|76,602,408
|98.296%
|1,327,707
|1.704%
Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.
ABOUT NOVO
Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.
CONTACT
|Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 419 329 987
mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com
|North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com
|Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com
On behalf of, and authorised by, the Board of Directors,
Novo Resources Corp.
“Michael Spreadborough”
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO