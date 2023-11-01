Novo Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 (Pacific) passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular September 15, 2023. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast

FOR % Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Michael Barrett 76,449,553 98.100% 1,480,562 1.900% Ross Hamilton 76,399,953 98.036% 1,530,162 1.964% Quinton Hennigh 75,143,854 96.425% 2,786,261 3.575% Greg Jones 76,504,953 98.171% 1,425,162 1.829% Michael Spreadborough 76,602,408 98.296% 1,327,707 1.704%



Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

