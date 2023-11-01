Novo Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 (Pacific) passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular September 15, 2023. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes Cast
FOR		% Votes Cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		% of Votes
WITHHELD
Michael Barrett76,449,55398.100%1,480,5621.900%
Ross Hamilton76,399,95398.036%1,530,1621.964%
Quinton Hennigh75,143,85496.425%2,786,2613.575%
Greg Jones76,504,95398.171%1,425,1621.829%
Michael Spreadborough76,602,40898.296%1,327,7071.704%


Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

Mike Spreadborough
+61 419 329 987
mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com		North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com		 


Michael Spreadborough
