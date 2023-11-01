Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Size

Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Continuous advancements in biomedical research, including studies focused on improving organ preservation techniques, have provided valuable insights for enhancing the efficacy of hypothermic perfusion preservation. The integration of cutting-edge research findings into the development of preservation solutions and techniques also fuels market growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • As per the organ type outlook, the kidneys segment is analyzed to be the largest segment during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market
  • North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/hypothermic-perfusion-preservation-market-4237

By Organ Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Heart
  • Lungs
  • Liver
  • Kidneys
  • Others

By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)
  • Transplant Centers

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Hypothermic Perfusion Preserve
                            
                            
                                hypothermic perfusion tech
                            
                            
                                Hypothermic machine perfusion
                            
                            
                                HMP Market
                            
                            
                                hypothermic techniques
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Size
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data