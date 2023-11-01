Global Hair Straightener Market Valued at $587.9 Million in 2022, Expected to Reach $759.9 Million by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Straightener Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair straightener market has experienced significant growth, reaching a market size of US$ 587.9 Million in 2022. Analysts anticipate continued expansion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028, ultimately reaching an estimated US$ 759.9 Million.

Transforming Hairstyling with Hair Straighteners

A hair straightener is a vital hairstyling tool used to straighten frizzy, curly, or unmanageable hair while providing a glossy and smooth texture that lasts. It comprises several standard components, including the cord, power button, temperature control systems, heating elements, and straightening plates made from materials such as ceramics and various coatings. Hair straighteners are known for their safety, reliability, ease of use, and formaldehyde-free operation. They naturally moisturize and condition hair while ensuring even heat distribution, preventing hair drying by preserving hydrogen bonds. Due to these properties, hair straighteners are widely used in salons and homes, available in various plate types, including wide, medium, narrow, and mini plates.

Market Trends:

The global hair straightener market is primarily driven by increased consumer awareness of the importance of personal grooming and hair quality maintenance for enhancing overall physical appearance. Factors contributing to this trend include the proliferation of salon chains worldwide, rapid urbanization, evolving consumer preferences, and rising disposable incomes. Moreover, growing awareness of the harmful effects of chemical hair treatments, often caused by active ingredients, has further boosted the adoption of hair straighteners. The market also benefits from the introduction of modern, energy-efficient electronic hair styling products equipped with features such as LED indicators, smartphone connectivity, and built-in sensors that control dryer heat and hair moisture levels in real-time. Celebrity endorsements, aggressive marketing strategies, strategic collaborations among key players to develop advanced hair straighteners, and their availability through various distribution channels are other factors positively impacting market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The global hair straightener market report analyzes trends in each sub-segment and provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on plate type, distribution channel, and end-user.

Plate Type Insights:

Ceramic

Titanium

Tourmaline

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

Offline

Online

End User Insights:

Household

Commercial

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key players including Beurer GmbH, Bio Ionic Inc. (Beauty By Imagination), Cloud Nine Hair, Conair Corporation, Cortex Beauty, Dyson Limited, FHI Heat (Luxury Brands LLC), Geloon Electronic Technology Limited, Izutech, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Revlon Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hair straightener market performed, and what are the growth projections for 2023-2028? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global hair straightener market? What are the key regional markets for hair straighteners? How is the hair straightener market segmented by plate type, distribution channel, and end-user? Who are the key players in the global hair straightener market? What are the factors driving the growth of the hair straightener market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $587.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $759.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

