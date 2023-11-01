Global Chicken Flavor Market Reaches $680.6 Million in 2022, Anticipated to Reach $870.1 Million by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chicken Flavor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chicken flavor market has demonstrated robust growth, achieving a market size of US$ 680.6 Million in 2022. Experts predict further expansion, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.98% from 2023 to 2028, ultimately reaching an estimated US$ 870.1 Million.

Chicken Flavor: A Savory Sensation

Chicken flavor is a type of yeast extract flavoring that imparts the taste of chicken. It is produced using real chicken broth and has low sodium content. Commonly added to various food items, it enhances the sensory experience by intensifying aroma, taste, and texture. Chicken flavor finds wide application in sauces, frozen meals, gravies, broths, soups, and stews. It is used to provide a unique flavor while imitating the texture and taste of meat. Currently available in powder and liquid forms, chicken flavor is prominently featured in hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online retailers.

Market Trends:

The growth of the food and beverage (F&B) industry and the increasing demand for meat-flavored food products globally are contributing to the market's positive outlook. The adoption of chicken flavor for shortcut cooking among individuals with busy schedules due to employment and education commitments is driving market growth. The introduction of frozen and ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken-flavored products to cater to hectic lifestyles is another growth factor.

Furthermore, the development of chicken-flavored protein powder and supplements, driven by a health-conscious population, is bolstering market expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on creating natural chicken flavor with minimal processing, devoid of synthetic components, to reduce the harmful effects of chemical additives. Sustainable technology adoption in the production of liquid-based chicken-flavored products is also positively impacting the market.

Other factors supporting market growth include the demand for clean-label food products with natural flavors, adoption of chicken flavor in fast-food establishments and cafes, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and rising consumer spending capacity.

Key Market Segmentation

The global chicken flavor market report analyzes trends in each sub-segment and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. Market segmentation is based on form, nature, packaging, application, and end-user.

Form Insights:

Liquid

Powder

Nature Insights:

Organic

Conventional

Packaging Insights:

Bag

Bottle

Box

Jar

Can

Sachets and Pouches

Others

Application Insights:

Soups and Sauces

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Others

End-User Insights:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within the market, featuring key players including ACH Food Companies Inc. (Associated British Foods plc), Givaudan, Hormel Foods Corporation, Kent Precision Foods Group Inc. (Kent Corporation), Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., The J.M. Smucker Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Trailtopia LLC, and Unilever plc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global chicken flavor market performed, and what is its future outlook? What impact has COVID-19 had on the global chicken flavor market? What are the key regional markets for chicken flavor? What is the market's segmentation based on form, nature, packaging, application, and end-user? What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry? Who are the key players in the global chicken flavor market? What is the degree of competition within the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $680.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $870.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

