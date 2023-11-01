DOEE’S FREE BATTERY RECYCLING PROGRAM CHARGES FORWARD

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) and Call2Recycle, Inc., launched the nation’s first Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) all-battery recycling program that allows District residents, workers, and visitors to safely recycle their household batteries free of charge.

The District Battery Stewardship program will provide convenient drop-off locations for secure, accessible, and safe battery recycling at end-of-life for both single-use and rechargeable household batteries. The program was developed in compliance with the District’s Battery Stewardship Law and regulations.

“The District’s Battery Stewardship Law enables residents, workers, and visitors to recycle all their household batteries — single-use and rechargeables — safely and conveniently by bringing them to nearby drop-off locations,” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “We’re excited to partner with Call2Recycle and support battery and product manufacturers, consumers, and collection sites to safeguard our communities and protect the environment.”

D.C.-based organizations and businesses — including retailers, institutions, and government agencies — looking to amplify their commitment to the environment and community are encouraged to apply to be a battery collection site . Participation in the Call2Recycle program as a battery collection site is at no cost, as long as the sites meet Call2Recycle's standards.

“The District Battery Stewardship program marks a historic opportunity for our nation’s capital to bolster sustainability and safety in D.C.,” said Call2Recycle CEO Leo Raudys. “The expanded collection site network not only increases accessibility to consumers but also provides a model for collaborative and responsible change.”

Call2Recycle is the nation’s largest consumer battery stewardship organization. Its collection program has operated for more than 25 years in the District and was approved as the District’s battery stewardship partner. In 2022, Call2Recycle facilitated the recycling of nearly 8 million pounds of batteries in the United States, including more than 3 million pounds of lithium-ion batteries, the highest number collected in the program’s history.

Currently, 194 producers representing 478 brands have designated Call2Recycle as their battery stewardship organization to fulfill their compliance requirements under the District's battery stewardship law.

For more information about the District’s battery stewardship program, visit call2recycle.org/dc/ or find a drop-off location near you at call2recycle.org/locator/ . Battery producers can register with the program by accessing call2recycle.org/dc_register/ .

About DOEE

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) is the leading authority on energy and environmental issues affecting the District of Columbia. Using a combination of regulations, outreach, education, and incentives, the agency administers programs and services to fulfill its mission. DOEE works collaboratively with other government agencies, residents, businesses, and institutions to promote environmentally responsible behavior that will lead to a more sustainable urban environment.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through responsible end-of-life management of consumer batteries, cell phones, and related products. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its battery recycling program to consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org.