UberEther’s IAM Advantage Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization: Cost And Time Savings For Government Procurement And Security Teams

STERLING, Va., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UberEther, a leading provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions, announced today that its IAM Advantage solution has achieved FedRAMP High authorization. This authorization allows Government customers to quickly and securely deploy IAM Advantage in their environments, saving both time and money.



“We are proud to have achieved FedRAMP High authorization for IAM Advantage,” said UberEther President, Matt Topper. “This authorization is a testament to our commitment to providing secure and cost-effective solutions to Government customers.”

IAM Advantage is a preconfigured ICAM solution, ensuring cost and time savings for Government procurement and security teams. UberEther offers flexible deployment models: on-premises, in any cloud or hybrid environment, or in air-gapped or disconnected (DDIL) environments at the tactical edge. Security is enhanced with a single-tenant environment, and customers control their own encryption keys.

“UberEther has undertaken a groundbreaking identity and security management project that sets new standards for efficiency, security, and inter-agency operability.,” said Topper. “Utilizing a robust suite of tools, we’ve created a transformative solution that not only aligns with but exceeds FedRAMP High + IL5 requirements.”

Further, IAM Advantage is applicable to both desktop and mobile applications – and in both single sign-on and federated identity management models. Integrations with Salesforce and ServiceNow are prebuilt and will allow Government customers to integrate IAM Advantage into their existing software stack quickly and affordably.

“We are excited to offer Government customers a secure and cost-effective solution for their identity and access management needs,” said Topper. “We look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers.”

UberEther’s IAM Advantage is the best-in-class solution to accelerate and enhance Government security. With FedRAMP High authorization, Government customers can rest assured that their data is secure and compliant.

Core ICAM

Ping Identity, a provider of intelligent identity solutions with authentication, federation, identity management, authorization and access management capabilities for ICAM modernization

Radiant Logic, the foundational identity data management platform that correlates all identity data to create a unified Master User Record (MUR), which acts as the Policy Information Point for a Zero Trust Architecture

SailPoint, an identity security provider that enables the modern enterprise to discover, govern, and secure all identities across all environments

CyberArk, a provider for advanced privileged access management capabilities to ensure security of admin and other accounts with elevated entitlements.

Supporting Technologies

Appgate, a provider of Zero Trust access designed with a direct-routed, software-defined perimeter model that aligns with NIST (SP) 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture

Nok Nok, a phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) password-less authentication platform, and compliance solutions to address NIST SP800-63 and SP800-157 standards

Procurement Support, Distribution and Training

Carahsoft, a Master Government Aggregator® providing ease of procurement for IAM Advantage and access to services and training for the Public Sector through hundreds of contract vehicles



About UberEther

Founded in 2010, UberEther is a full stack technology integrator that builds innovative solutions for our clients and turns their security and access control needs into a value-added enabler that transforms the organization in ways previously not possible. We take pride in delivering reliable, repeatable, and secure solutions that provide tangible results for each organization we team with.

