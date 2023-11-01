Global Vegan Yogurt Market Reaches $2.5 Billion in 2022, Set to Surge to $6.6 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan yogurt market has seen remarkable growth, reaching a substantial market size of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Analysts anticipate this trend to continue with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18% from 2023 to 2028, ultimately soaring to an impressive US$ 6.6 Billion.

Vegan Yogurt: The Creamy Non-Dairy Delight

Vegan yogurt, a creamy and wholesome non-dairy vegan food product, is making significant strides in catering to the nutritional needs of the growing vegan population. Prepared from various plant sources such as almonds, soy, coconuts, flax, hemp, oats, peas, and cashews, it boasts a rich profile of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and essential fats. Vegan yogurt is known to reduce inflammation and boost metabolism. Its demand is surging due to the increasing adoption of veganism and the availability of a wide range of flavors, including vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, mixed berry, and more.

Health and Environmental Benefits Driving Market Growth

Replacing meat and dairy products with plant-based foods has been endorsed by research institutions like the University of Oxford as a way to improve human health and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Non-government organizations (NGOs) advocating for animal welfare and promoting the nutritional advantages of an animal-free diet are also contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic conditions is boosting the sales of low-fat vegan yogurt, aiding in the management of blood glucose levels and reducing the risks of obesity, stroke, cholesterol, and cancer. Leading market players are investing in attractive packaging solutions to widen their consumer base. Other factors fueling market growth include the rising number of lactose-intolerant individuals and celebrity endorsements promoting vegan diets.

Key Market Segmentation

The global vegan yogurt market report delves into key trends within each sub-segment and provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on source, flavor, application, and distribution channel.

Source Insights:

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Others

Flavor Insights:

Vanilla

Strawberry

Mixed Berry

Raspberry

Peach

Others

Application Insights:

Frozen Dessert

Food

Beverages

Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within the market, featuring key players such as Barambah Organics Pty Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.), Dean Foods (Dairy Farmers of America), General Mills Inc., Granarolo S.p.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Vitasoy, White Wave Foods (Danone), and more.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vegan yogurt market performed and what is its future outlook? What are the key regional markets for vegan yogurt? What impact has COVID-19 had on the global vegan yogurt market? What is the market breakdown by source, flavor, application, and distribution channel? What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry? Who are the key players in the global vegan yogurt market? What is the degree of competition within the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

