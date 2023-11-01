Global HVAC Test Instruments Market 2023-2028, Fueled by Rising Demand for Improved Indoor Air Quality and Energy Efficiency

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HVAC Test Instruments Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HVAC test instruments market is poised for robust expansion, with a projected growth of USD 192.64 million during the period from 2023 to 2028, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.39%.

A comprehensive report on the HVAC test instruments market has been released, providing a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 leading companies in the industry.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors driving this growth include the increasing demand for HVAC systems, rising concerns about improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in both residential and commercial buildings, and regulatory measures aimed at limiting energy consumption by HVAC systems.

The HVAC test instruments market is segmented as follows:

By Application:

Airflow and quality

Temperature and humidity

Electrical

Others

By Product Type:

Dye injector kit

Refrigerant measuring and monitoring

Gauges

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

One of the primary growth drivers identified in the report is the increasing popularity of wireless HVAC test instruments. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from the rising adoption of smart HVAC systems and the transition of HVAC systems toward the use of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

The report on the HVAC test instruments market encompasses the following key areas:

HVAC test instruments market sizing

HVAC test instruments market forecast

HVAC test instruments market industry analysis

Key Companies Mentioned:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dwyer Instruments LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Fieldpiece Instruments Inc.

Fluke Corp.

Kane International Ltd.

Kanomax USA Inc.

Klein Tools Inc.

Legend Corp. Ltd.

Mastercool Inc.

PCE Holding GmbH

Ritchie Engineering Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sauermann Group

TASI Group

TENMARS Electronics Co. Ltd.

Testo SE and Co. KGaA

VTech Process Equipment LLC

W.W. Grainger Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj4one

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.