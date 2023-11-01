Experience the Magic of Christmas: Santa’s Village Presents Drive-Thru Holiday Attraction

EAST DUNDEE, Ill., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to embark on a festive holiday journey with the highly anticipated Santa’s Village Magical Christmas Drive-Thru Experience. Featuring over three million lights synchronized to beloved holiday music and breathtaking displays, guests will be transported to a winter wonderland, all from the comfort of their car. The family-friendly amusement park will host the immersive, drive-thru event from Friday, November 24, to Saturday, December 23.



“Santa’s Village has been spreading holiday cheer to Chicagoland families for over 60 years, with exciting Christmas-themed attractions that bring the family together,” said Jason Sierpien, park president of Santa’s Village. “We’re excited to continue the tradition of our Christmas Drive-Thru Experience this holiday season, offering families a unique and fun way to celebrate the holidays and create cherished memories.”

As the drive concludes, attendees will have the opportunity to park their car and take part in more holiday fun. There will be a meet and greet with Santa Claus himself and the opportunity to capture the magic moment with a keepsake photo. For those seeking excitement, a 300-ft. tube slide offers thrills and fun for those of all ages. And no visit is complete without delighting in fresh funnel cakes and hot chocolate to keep warm as you explore the enchanting village.

Santa’s Village first opened its doors in East Dundee in 1959 with the vision of bringing joy to local families through Christmas-themed attractions. The Christmas Drive-Thru does just that and is sure to be a highlight of the holiday season. Tickets for the Christmas Drive-Thru Experience are available only on the Santa’s Village website, priced at $35 per vehicle and $25 for season pass holders. Buses, vans, limos and RVs are not permitted due to the turning radius of the route. Santa’s Village recommends driving at 3 MPH to ensure an amazing show experience; however, the duration of the drive will depend on the day and time, as well as traffic and weather.

For the complete park operating schedule and to stay up to date on new activities, special holiday events and more, visit www.SantasVillageDundee.com

About Santa’s Village

With 21 rides, animal exhibits, games, special events, promotions, activities, delicious food, and experienced event planners, Santa’s Village delivers an unforgettable day of play. Operating since 1959, Santa’s Village embodies the essence of summer fun and family memories. Santa’s Village is a film friendly location within the Chicagoland and surrounding areas. To learn more, visit www.SantasVillageDundee.com.

