Cleantech Blue-Zone Technologies Signs Agreement With Class 1

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd. (“Blue-Zone”), a Canadian cleantech pharmaceutical company that leverages globally-patented technology to capture and convert waste anesthetic gases (WAGs) from healthcare facilities, today announced it has signed a definitive collaboration agreement with Class 1 Incorporated ("Class 1"), Canada's leading medical gas and centralized anesthetic capture equipment manufacturer, distributor and service provider. Under this agreement, the two companies will work together to advance the methods of sustainable collection of WAGs emitted by healthcare facilities while reducing hazardous environmental waste in communities across North America.



The agreement will increase Blue-Zone’s access to supply of collected WAGs through Class 1’s existing and new healthcare facility contracts. Once delivered to Blue-Zone’s facility, the raw WAGs will be converted into a marketable anesthetic product using Blue-Zone’s unique, patented desorption and distillation processes. The final output is a sustainable, pure, branded generic, inhalation anesthetic that can be used again in operating rooms, pending appropriate regulatory approvals.

“We look forward to working with the team at Class 1 to deliver on our mission to provide clean working environments for healthcare professionals and the communities surrounding their healthcare facilities,” said Kipton Lade, CEO of Blue-Zone Technologies. “The more harmful WAGs we can remove from the environment in Canada and the United States, the better. This new partnership with Class 1 also provides us with access to a larger supply of WAGs to create generic anesthetics to provide back to the hospitals, with appropriate regulatory approvals, helping them operate more cost-effectively.”

“It is clear that Blue-Zone and Class 1 share the common objective of ensuring environmentally-green and sustainable healthcare operations,” said Michael Sue, President and General Manager of Class 1 Incorporated. “This agreement provides an ambitious path forward, enabling both companies to reach a broader network of facilities to remove even more harmful gases in the most efficient way possible for the benefit of healthcare facilities and the overall environment across the continent.”

About Class 1 Incorporated

Class 1 is a leading provider of medical gas equipment, specializing in medical vacuum and air systems, AGSS and Halogenated Drug Recovery Systems, onsite Oxygen Generation, AirShield/OxyShield state-of the-art Remote Monitoring and headwall systems. Class 1 also performs complete turnkey design-build medical gas pipeline installations for contractors and hospitals, as well as preventative maintenance and 24/7 emergency service. For over 25 years, they have provided their customers with cutting edge medical gas system expertise, always ensuring that your facility's medical system operates safely, reliably and in compliance with CSA standards. Class 1’s corporate head office is in Cambridge, Ontario with satellite operations in Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Calgary. For more information visit www.class1inc.com.

About Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Blue-Zone’s mission is to reduce hazardous environmental waste in healthcare facilities and lower financial costs by applying Blue-Zone’s patented technology. Blue-Zone collects unused anesthetics that would normally be vented into the environment and processes the collected material into its pure form providing a sustainable and cost-efficient source of inhalation anesthetic drugs. As such, Blue-Zone is the world’s first Cleantech Pharmaceutical Company, running a fully operational, GMP compliant, Health Canada licensed Drug Establishment Facility for Anesthetic Recovery, Raw Material and Final Product Production. For more information visit www.blue-zone.com.