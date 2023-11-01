Dump Truck Rental Market to Surpass US$ 9.8 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, the global Dump Truck Rental Market is estimated at US$ 6.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

The demand for dump trucks is growing due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, increased mining activities, growth in the agriculture sector, and a surge in construction projects. Renting dump trailers provides end-use industries with operational optimization.

Key Segments of Dump Truck Rental Industry Research Report

By Type By Capacity By Propulsion By End Use Industry Rear Dump

Side Dump

Bottom Dump Up to 5 Tons

5-20 Tons

Above 20 Tons Conventional ICE

Electric and Others Construction and Infrastructure

Landscaping and Gardening

Agriculture and Farming

Mining and Quarrying

Waste Management

Transportation and Logistics

Others



These trucks offer the advantage of temporary usage, eliminating the need for significant capital investment or long-term commitments for machine handling. Construction and infrastructure development remain prominent end-use industries paving the way for the growth of the dump truck rental market growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dump truck rental market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.8% and be valued at US$ 9.8 billion by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a CAGR of 3.9% for the period of 2018-2022

for the period of 2018-2022 Under the capacity type segment, 5-20 tons truck dominates the market with 59.1% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 United States dominated the market with a 28.7% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 Based on country, the dump truck rental market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively, in the United States and China

“Growing Mining & Quarrying Activities to Play a Crucial Role in the Development of the Dump Truck Rental Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

To cater to a broader range of customer requirements, rental service providers are diversifying their truck offerings. They offer trucks of different sizes, load capacities, and specifications to accommodate various types of materials and applications. This diversification allows them to serve a wider customer base and address specific industry needs.

Rental service providers are also entering into strategic partnerships with construction companies, agricultural businesses, or other industry players to expand their customer base. Collaborating with these entities allows them to access a ready customer pool and provide tailored rental solutions for specific projects or industries.

Key Companies Profiled

BigRentz

BlueLine Rental

Compact Power Equipment Rental

Herc Rentals

Rental One

Sunbelt Rentals

The Home Depot Rental

United Rentals

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 9.8 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures



The landscape of dump truck rentals in the United States is undergoing a profound transformation driven by the swiftly evolving technological environment. The trajectory of the industry's future is being sculpted by a multitude of innovations and enhancements propelled by technological progress.

The emergence of electric and hybrid dump trucks holds great promise, not only for the environment but also for potential cost savings. Rental companies are investing in eco-conscious trucks to meet consumer demands and comply with the growing emphasis on sustainability. The ongoing expansion of electric infrastructure and the proliferation of charging stations are expected to further promote the adoption of electric dump trucks.

Furthermore, the rental process is becoming increasingly streamlined thanks to digital tools and smartphone applications. These tools simplify the search for available vehicles, enable customers to request quotes, and facilitate the management of rentals. These platforms enhance convenience and transparency throughout the rental process by fostering efficient communication between rental providers and their clientele.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dump truck rental, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (rear dump, side dump, and bottom dump), capacity (up to 5 tons, 5-20 tons, and above 20 tons), propulsion (conventional ice, electric, and others), end-use industry (construction and infrastructure, landscaping and gardening, agriculture and farming, mining and quarrying, waste management, transportation, and logistics, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

