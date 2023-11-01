Global Pilates Equipment Market to 2027, Driven by Rising Demand for Home Fitness Solutions and Online Training Programs

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pilates Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pilates equipment market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 101.05 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by a compelling CAGR of 9.49%.

A comprehensive report on the pilates equipment market has been released, offering a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing demand for home fitness equipment, the adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporations, and the proliferation of boutique fitness studios.

The pilates equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Channel:

Offline

Online

By Product:

Pilates machines

Pilates mats

Pilates rings

Pilates balls

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the rising number of online fitness training programs. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from the increasing demand in developing economies and the growing adoption of clinical pilates.

The report on the pilates equipment market encompasses the following key areas:

Pilates equipment market sizing

Pilates equipment market forecast

Pilates equipment market industry analysis

Key Companies Mentioned:

Balanced Body Inc.

BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

Bonpilates SL

CAP Barbell

Etsy Inc.

Gratz Industries LLC

Mad Dogg Athletics Inc.

Merrithew International Inc.

Metalife

PILATES DESIGNS LLC

Pilates Scandinavia

PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd.

Sivan Health and Fitness

Stamina Products Inc.

The Mad Group HQ Ltd

Tirado Pilates Apparatus

Trending Fit LLC

VIVA FITNESS

XtendPilates

Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd.

