Global Pilates Equipment Market to 2027, Driven by Rising Demand for Home Fitness Solutions and Online Training Programs

The pilates equipment market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 101.05 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, driven by a compelling CAGR of 9.49%.
A comprehensive report on the pilates equipment market has been released, offering a holistic analysis encompassing market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 prominent industry players.
The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing demand for home fitness equipment, the adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporations, and the proliferation of boutique fitness studios.
The pilates equipment market is segmented as follows:
By Channel:
- Offline
- Online
By Product:
- Pilates machines
- Pilates mats
- Pilates rings
- Pilates balls
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
One of the prime drivers identified in the report is the rising number of online fitness training programs. Additionally, the market is set to benefit from the increasing demand in developing economies and the growing adoption of clinical pilates.
The report on the pilates equipment market encompasses the following key areas:
- Pilates equipment market sizing
- Pilates equipment market forecast
- Pilates equipment market industry analysis
Key Companies Mentioned:
- Balanced Body Inc.
- BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
- Bonpilates SL
- CAP Barbell
- Etsy Inc.
- Gratz Industries LLC
- Mad Dogg Athletics Inc.
- Merrithew International Inc.
- Metalife
- PILATES DESIGNS LLC
- Pilates Scandinavia
- PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd.
- Sivan Health and Fitness
- Stamina Products Inc.
- The Mad Group HQ Ltd
- Tirado Pilates Apparatus
- Trending Fit LLC
- VIVA FITNESS
- XtendPilates
- Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd.
