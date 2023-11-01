Global Firewall as a Service Market to 2030: Fastest Next Gen Firewall to Strengthen Security in Hybrid Cloud Environments

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firewall as a Service - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Firewall as a Service estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software as a Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform as a Service segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $354.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR



The Firewall as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$354.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$992.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS): An Introduction

Firewall: A Historical Timeline

Advantages and Disadvantages of FWaaS

Inclusions in FWaaS

FWaaS Architecture

Reasons Businesses Choose FWaaS

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS): Macro Industry Overview

BFSI Application Segment Constitutes the Largest Market

Rapid Increase in ICT Spending in Asia Pacific Makes it the Fastest Growing Market

USA, the Dominant Market, Focuses on Strengthening Cybersecurity of Networks

Firewall as a Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Firewalls and the Cloud

Is It Time for Next Generation Firewalls?

Fastest Next Gen Firewall to Strengthen Security in Hybrid Cloud Environments

Service Defined Firewall, Pioneering Approach to Internal Firewalling

Challenges of Firewall Management

Selecting the Right Firewalls

Blocking Hostile Traffic from Network

Designing Strong Network Segmentation

Dealing with Firewall Program Updates

Playing within the Rules

Key Global Cybersecurity Regulations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

