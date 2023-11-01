Global Firewall as a Service Market to 2030: Fastest Next Gen Firewall to Strengthen Security in Hybrid Cloud Environments

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firewall as a Service - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Firewall as a Service estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software as a Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform as a Service segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $354.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR
The Firewall as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$354.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$992.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Barracuda Networks, Inc.
- Cato Networks, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Forcepoint LLC
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
- Zscaler, Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Firewall as a Service (FWaaS): An Introduction
- Firewall: A Historical Timeline
- Advantages and Disadvantages of FWaaS
- Inclusions in FWaaS
- FWaaS Architecture
- Reasons Businesses Choose FWaaS
- Firewall as a Service (FWaaS): Macro Industry Overview
- BFSI Application Segment Constitutes the Largest Market
- Rapid Increase in ICT Spending in Asia Pacific Makes it the Fastest Growing Market
- USA, the Dominant Market, Focuses on Strengthening Cybersecurity of Networks
- Firewall as a Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Firewalls and the Cloud
- Is It Time for Next Generation Firewalls?
- Fastest Next Gen Firewall to Strengthen Security in Hybrid Cloud Environments
- Service Defined Firewall, Pioneering Approach to Internal Firewalling
- Challenges of Firewall Management
- Selecting the Right Firewalls
- Blocking Hostile Traffic from Network
- Designing Strong Network Segmentation
- Dealing with Firewall Program Updates
- Playing within the Rules
- Key Global Cybersecurity Regulations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz2da8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment