DENNY'S DELIGHTS WITH DELICIOUS, FIVE-COURSE THANKSGIVING DINNER SO FAMILIES HAVE MORE TIME TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS TOGETHER

Spartanburg, SC, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, let Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN ) handle dinner so you can focus on joyful moments with family and friends. Denny’s popular Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle returns for a limited time, offering a full, craveable, ready-to-heat holiday spread to help make your Thanksgiving feast delicious without the hassle.

Beginning Friday, November 17, through Wednesday, November 22, at 6 PM EST, guests can pre-order the Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle online at Dennys.com – 24 hours in advance so you're ready for Thanksgiving whenever it happens, whether it’s Friendsgiving throughout the week before or on the big day itself. Denny's makes it easy to celebrate with family and friends. The bundle comfortably feeds four people and is prepared ready to heat and serve. The meal includes tender-carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side including herb-glazed corn, fresh vegetable medley, and new for this year, creamy mac and cheese. Additional sides can be purchased a la carte (because who doesn’t want more mac and cheese).

And who can forget dessert? Denny’s is bringing back two fan-favorite seasonal sweet treats – Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie. Decadent and delicious pies can be purchased whole or by the slice, in-store and online.

“We love feeding people and bringing friends and families together over great food, and during the holidays, it gives us the perfect excuse to do a little something extra,” said Sherri Landry, Denny’s chief marketing officer. “This Thanksgiving, we want everyone to spend less time in the kitchen and more time creating memories. Let us, Denny’s, cook for your family this holiday season.”

Celebrate Thanksgiving your way. Order the Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle to enjoy at home at least 24 hours before the desired pickup time or join us for dine-in, enjoying the special on-menu turkey and dressing entrée. These offerings are available at participating Denny's locations for a limited time. Check your local Denny’s hours at dennys.com to dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, as hours may vary.

And what comes to mind right after Thanksgiving? Black Friday deals! Denny’s is pleased to be offering a special gift card promotion on Black Friday, online only. Purchase $25 in Denny’s gift cards at dennys.com on Friday, November 24th and receive $10 worth of bonus cards redeemable starting January 2024 – March 2024. There’s nothing better than the gift of a Denny’s iconic Grand Slam breakfast for the ones you love for the holidays.

