Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Li-Cycle, Corp. (LICY)

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Li-Cycle, Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY). The investigation concerns whether Li-Cycle and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 23, 2023, Li-Cycle announced that it would temporarily halt construction work on its Rochester Hub project, pending a comprehensive review of its future strategy. According to the Company’s press release, Li-Cycle has experienced escalating construction costs, even as the engineering and procurement phases of the project neared completion, with a primary focus on on-site construction activities. On this news, the price of Li-Cycle shares declined by $1.04, or approximately 45.81%, from $2.27 per share to $1.23 on October 23, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

