Global Diagnostic Catheters Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive Demand

The global market for Diagnostic Catheters estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Diagnostic Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Diagnostic Catheters Market on a Rapid Growth Trajectory

Increasing Aging Population and Corresponding Rise in Chronic Diseases Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Diagnostic Catheters Market

Diagnostic Catheters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Growth in Number of Diagnostic Procedures Propel the Global Diagnostic Catheters Market

Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the Demand for Diagnostic Catheters

Select Diagnostic Catheters Available

Recovery in the US Angiography and PIC Procedure Numbers to Maintain Market Momentum

Reprocessing of Catheters Provide a Major Cost Saving

Technological Innovations

Catheter Angiography

