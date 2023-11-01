BlueRush Elects to Convert Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") ‎‎‎(TSXV:BTV; OTCQB:BTVRF), ‎a pioneering personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, announces its election to convert $750,000 of principal under two convertible debentures issued in 2018 held by arm’s length lenders. Under the terms of the convertible debentures the Company had the option to convert principal on the maturity date (October 31, 2023). Accordingly, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,428,573 in satisfaction of the $750,000 of principal due to the two lenders on today’s maturity date. The shares issuable are no subject to any statutory hold periods.‎



About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo®, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo® enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information about IndiVideo® and BlueRush visit https://www.bluerush.com.

To sign up for the waitlists, visit https://www.bluerush.com/individeo-ai-powered-video/

