Linear LED Strip Fixture Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 6.56 Billion By 2032, With 12.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Linear LED Strip Fixture Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Color Temperature, By Output Voltage (5V, 12V, 24V), By Fixture Wattage, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

According to [115+ Pages] report, the global linear LED strip fixture market size & share is currently valued at USD 2.08 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 6.56 Billion By 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 12.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What Exactly is Linear LED Strip Fixture? How Big is Linear LED Strip Fixture Market Size & Share?

Overview

A linear LED strip fixture is a kind of lighting fixture that accommodates a row of LED (Light Emitting Diode) light sources placed in a linear composition. These fixtures are created to offer energy-efficient and bright illumination for various indoor and outdoor applications. There are three main kinds of linear lighting fixtures: recessed, surface-mounted, and suspended. Each has individual characteristics, and users must understand what their differences are before installation.

Also, since its inception, linear lighting has advanced significantly, and LED technology has been instrumental in this progress. The growing need for high-performance fuels innovation in the sector, visually beautiful linear lighting. As a result, the linear led strip fixture market size is expanding.

Request Sample Copy of Linear LED Strip Fixture Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/linear-led-strip-fixture-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Essential Takeaways from the Report

An expansion in new construction activities across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors mainly drives the market growth.

The increasing demand for energy-saving lighting solutions is a fundamental driver of the market.

The linear LED strip fixture market segmentation is mainly based on the output voltage, color temperature, mounting type, application, fixture wattage, and region.

Asia Pacific conquered the market with a significant share in 2022.

Leading Players Appeared in the Report

Acclaim Lighting

Acolyte LED

Acuity Brands Lighting

American Lighting

Cree Lighting

Ecosense

Elemental LED

Haichang Optotech

Hubbell

Insight Lighting

Kelvix

Ledrise Limited

Luminii

Nova Flex LED

OSRAM

Q-Tran

Signify Holding

Purchase a Full Research Report Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2782/2

Important Growth Aspects of the Market

Increased Demand for Energy-Saving Lighting Solutions: The linear LED strip fixture market growth is mostly driven by the rising need for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Businesses and consumers alike are looking for ways to cut back on energy use and lessen their carbon footprint as environmental worries continue to rise. When compared to more conventional lighting technologies like fluorescent and incandescent lighting, linear LED strip lights have become a very effective lighting solution.

The linear LED strip fixture market growth is mostly driven by the rising need for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Businesses and consumers alike are looking for ways to cut back on energy use and lessen their carbon footprint as environmental worries continue to rise. When compared to more conventional lighting technologies like fluorescent and incandescent lighting, linear LED strip lights have become a very effective lighting solution. Minimizes Power Consumption: These fixtures are an appealing option for a variety of applications, including commercial, residential, and industrial settings, because of their design, which maximizes luminous output while minimizing power consumption. Their energy efficiency helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in addition to lowering electricity bills, which is in line with environmental rules and sustainability goals.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/linear-led-strip-fixture-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Market’s Latest Key Trends

Government initiatives and regulations: Government programs and laws that support energy-efficient lighting also increase the requirement for linear LED strip lights. Businesses and households are encouraged to convert to energy-efficient lighting solutions by offering incentives and rebates. Consequently, it is anticipated that the linear LED strip fixture market demand will keep expanding due to the need to preserve energy, lessen the impact on the environment, and ultimately save money.

Government programs and laws that support energy-efficient lighting also increase the requirement for linear LED strip lights. Businesses and households are encouraged to convert to energy-efficient lighting solutions by offering incentives and rebates. Consequently, it is anticipated that the linear LED strip fixture market demand will keep expanding due to the need to preserve energy, lessen the impact on the environment, and ultimately save money. Advantages: Fixtures come with several benefits, including reduced power usage, extended longevity, and the capacity to integrate a variety of contemporary decorative lighting alternatives. Therefore, the use of linear LED strip lights will increase significantly.

Segmental Overview

3000-4000K Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

When it comes to energy efficiency, LED technology is noticeably superior to conventional lighting sources like fluorescent tubes or incandescent bulbs. For a variety of interior lighting applications, LED linear fixtures with a color temperature range of 3000 K to 4000 K offer a well-balanced mix of warm and cold lighting.

Moreover, the category with less than 300K people is likely to increase at the quickest rate. These low-color temperature lighting fixtures give off a calming, gentle light that makes a room feel cozy and welcoming. They are frequently chosen for household spaces where a comfortable and laid-back ambiance is sought, like dining rooms, living rooms, and bedrooms.

The Commercial Offices Sector Witnesses the Highest Growth

They are well known for being much more energy-efficient than traditional fluorescent or incandescent lighting choices. This feature is very helpful for long-running commercial office buildings since linear LED strip lighting may save a lot of energy and lower electricity bills. By distributing even and steady lighting throughout the office, these fixtures successfully reduce glare and foster a comfortable working atmosphere.

Furthermore, with a sizable linear LED strip fixture market share, the residential sector led the market. Modern household rooms look great with LED linear lighting's sleek and stylish style. The linear form factor gives living areas a hint of refinement and simplicity. Because of their extreme adaptability, LED linear lights can be used in a variety of home environments. They are frequently found in living rooms, dining rooms, corridors, and home offices.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/linear-led-strip-fixture-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Linear LED Strip Fixture Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 6.56 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.33 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.2% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Color Temperature, Output Voltage, Fixture Wattage, Mounting Type, Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Outlook

Asia Pacific: The region is growing more quickly due to its rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, which is demonstrated by the creation of retail establishments, office buildings, and residential complexes. Many countries in the region have enacted energy efficiency laws and government programs in order to promote sustainable lighting solutions.

Europe: Due to the large part of EU legislation and initiatives such as the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and the Eco-design Directive, LED linear fixtures, which are renowned for their energy efficiency, have become increasingly popular in Europe. The rising adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions in Europe can be attributed to these actions.

Browse the Detail Report “ Linear LED Strip Fixture Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Color Temperature, By Output Voltage (5V, 12V, 24V), By Fixture Wattage, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032 ” with in-depth TOC:

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Market’s Common Questions Answered in the Report

What is the study period of the linear LED strip fixture market?

How big is the size and growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What segments are covered in the report?

Which is the largest regional market for linear LED strip fixtures?

Who are the top players operating in the industry?

What are the challenges and opportunities in the linear LED strip fixture market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the linear LED strip fixture market report based on color temperature, output voltage, wattage, mounting type, application, and region:

By Color Temperature Outlook

Less than 3000 K

3000-K- 4000 K

4000 K- 5000 K

Above 5000 K

By Output Voltage Outlook

5 V

12 V

24 V

By Fixture Wattage Outlook

Less than 15 W

15 W to 50 W

Above 50 W

By Mounting Type Outlook

Suspended

Recessed

Surface

Pendant

By Application Outlook

Retail

Hospitality

Architectural, Landscape and Graphic Arts

Educational Institutes

Commercial Office Spaces

Residential

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Heavy Construction Equipment Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/heavy-construction-equipment-market

Green Data Center Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/green-data-center-market

E-Fuel Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-fuel-market

Wireless Audio Devices Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wireless-audio-devices-market

Connected Car Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/connected-car-market

Compact Cars Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/compact-cars-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter