Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market to 2027: Escalated Demand for Surveillance and Satellite Communication System Drives Growth

The global market for Antenna Transducer and Radome estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Antenna & Transducers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radome segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Antenna Transducer and Radome market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -
- BAE Systems PLC
- Cobham PLC
- Exelixis, Inc.
- Finmeccanica SpA
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- QinetiQ Group PLC
- Raytheon Company
- Thales S.A.
- The Boeing Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|256
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$10.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Antenna Transducer and Radome: Market Snapshots
- Radar Systems: Leading the Market by Technology
- Radome: An Insider
- Antenna: An Overview
- Aircraft Radome Market: An Insight
- Antenna Transducer and Radome - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Global LVDT Transducers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Linear Displacement Transducers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Aerospace Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Nose Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Aircraft Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Commercial Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Escalated Demand for Surveillance and Satellite Communication System Drives the Market
- Increased Usage of Antenna Transducers in Tracking Weather Changes and Air Traffic Control Sparks Demand
- High Cost Associated with Maintenance, Production and Installation of the Systems Hinders the Market Growth
- Highly Experienced/ Skilled Personnel: A Major Challenge
- Market to Witness Huge Growth with Spike in Defense Expenditures
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Antenna Transducer and Radome: An Introduction
- Applications
- Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications
- Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Measurement Type for Years 2018 & 2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
