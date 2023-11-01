Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market to 2027: Escalated Demand for Surveillance and Satellite Communication System Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antenna Transducer and Radome: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antenna Transducer and Radome estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Antenna & Transducers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radome segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Antenna Transducer and Radome market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured)

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham PLC

Exelixis, Inc.

Finmeccanica SpA

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

QinetiQ Group PLC

Raytheon Company

Thales S.A.

The Boeing Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2020 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $10.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Antenna Transducer and Radome: Market Snapshots

Radar Systems: Leading the Market by Technology

Radome: An Insider

Antenna: An Overview

Aircraft Radome Market: An Insight

Antenna Transducer and Radome - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global LVDT Transducers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Linear Displacement Transducers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Aerospace Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Nose Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Aircraft Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Commercial Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalated Demand for Surveillance and Satellite Communication System Drives the Market

Increased Usage of Antenna Transducers in Tracking Weather Changes and Air Traffic Control Sparks Demand

High Cost Associated with Maintenance, Production and Installation of the Systems Hinders the Market Growth

Highly Experienced/ Skilled Personnel: A Major Challenge

Market to Witness Huge Growth with Spike in Defense Expenditures

Antenna Transducer and Radome: An Introduction

Applications

Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications

Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Measurement Type for Years 2018 & 2022

